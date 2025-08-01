Above: Gary Ashton, Justin Havre, Morgan Carey and Ken Pozek

What would you get if you brought together Muhammad Ali, Wayne Gretzky and Michael Jordan on the same starting lineup?

You’d get history in the making.

And in the world of real estate technology, that’s exactly what Real Estate Webmasters (REW) has set out to do.

According to Founder & CEO Morgan Carey, as the world’s No. 1 custom real estate marketing and software agency, REW has built empires alongside the top producers on the planet. And now, with the help of some of the greatest team leaders in the business—Gary Ashton of RE/MAX, Justin Havre of eXp Realty and Ken Pozek of Keller Williams—Carey is poised to take the top spot in arguably the most important battleground in real estate software: CRM.

The REW legacy: the powerhouse behind real estate’s most successful teams

Real Estate Webmasters didn’t become one of the most successful agencies in the real estate space by accident, explains Carey. The firm has spent over two decades working alongside some of the industry’s best leaders, refining a formula designed to make top agents and teams unstoppable online. That formula includes:

Search engine optimization

“We are the definitive leaders in real estate SEO—bar none,” says Carey. “We’ve consistently generated billions of dollars in real estate sales through organic traffic. No gimmicks. No tricks. Just technically excellent, sustainable and scalable SEO that delivers year after year. REW’s Renaissance website platform is the most search engine-friendly platform in the world. Our clients even show up in AI-driven ChatGPT searches, widely regarded as the next frontier of search.”

Pay-per-click marketing

REW’s pay-per-click (PPC) programs deliver some of the highest-quality leads in the business, with conversion rates and ROI metrics that surpass industry standards. “Our deep integration with CRM and lead tracking ensures that every dollar is measurable, from the initial click to the final commission check,” says Carey. “We don’t just run ads—we build entire conversion funnels, landing pages and reporting mechanisms to give team leaders total clarity on performance.”

Custom design

As a custom agency, REW’s clients benefit from the ability to create whatever they can imagine. While others offer templates, REW’s aim is to build experiences, creating handcrafted sites with an emphasis on WPO (web performance optimization), which are optimized to convert, lightning fast and stunning on every device.

“We’ve never believed in one-size-fits-all design,” explains Carey. “Our clients are building serious brands—and serious brands deserve websites that stand out, perform exceptionally and leave a lasting impression on consumers.”

The evolution: From marketing titan to CRM powerhouse

Real Estate Webmasters has long been known for delivering some of the industry’s best websites, high-quality leads and world-class custom design. But in recent years, the firm has turned its focus inward to answer a critical question: How can we help our customers convert more leads, retain more agents and drive greater ROI?

That single question launched a multi-year journey of innovation—one that saw REW invest tens of thousands of hours and millions of dollars into building what is now one of the most advanced CRM platforms in real estate, says Carey.

“This wasn’t an incremental evolution,” he explains. “It was a ground-up reimagination of what a real estate CRM should be. We didn’t want to simply match what others had done—we wanted to create something that truly solved the biggest challenges facing agents and team leaders.”

To ensure REW truly understood the day-to-day challenges of real estate agents and team leaders, Carey and his wife Carly even launched their own real estate team, giving them firsthand insight into what agents need—and what traditional CRMs were missing.

“We experienced, in real time, the pain points our clients were facing: incomplete data, lack of accountability, fragmented workflows, disjointed communications and poor lead attribution,” says Carey. “We didn’t just write down the problems—we lived them. And then we solved them.”

The result? A platform built around how agents and teams actually work. “REW CRM delivers unmatched agent accountability and leadership reporting, combining front-end user behavior, IDX engagement, sold data and follow-up activity into a single, unified experience,” Carey explains. “It’s something no other platform on the market can replicate. And we’re not done.”

Enter the dream team: The REW advisory board

To help the firm excel at even higher levels, Carey assembled an advisory board like no other:

Gary Ashton, leader of the No. 1 RE/MAX team in the world, the Ashton Real Estate Group at RE/MAX Advantage

Justin Havre, leader of the No. 1 eXp Realty team in Canada, the Justin Havre Real Estate Team

Ken Pozek, leader of the No. 1 Keller Williams Team in the U.S., the Ken Pozek Group

“These are not just clients. These are legends,” says Carey. “They’ve built machines that dominate their markets and generate thousands of transactions a year.”

Their insight? Invaluable. Their involvement? Game-changing.

Carey feels extremely fortunate to have worked with these storied leaders from the beginning of their journeys, and more importantly, to be able to call them trusted friends. Combined, these three customers alone have been with REW for over 40 years.

“Our track record of success together is unprecedented,” says Carey. “When I think about Gary, Ken and Justin, I can’t think of a better analogy than Ali, Jordan and Gretzky. These aren’t just the leaders of the top real estate teams in the largest organizations ‘right now.’ These are the leaders of the greatest real estate teams of all time.”

In Carey’s letter to the three leaders proposing this collaboration, he wrote, “If it doesn’t work for the best in the world, then it’s not the best. And that’s why I need your help.”

Excited to become part of the inner circle, Ashton, Havre and Pozek, along with their top team members and advisors, will work closely with REW over its next several releases, ensuring Carey and his team remain hyper-focused on the features and tools that drive significant business impact. They share their thoughts on the partnership in their own words:

Justin Havre

“The first features I recommended to Morgan focused on tracking agent activities that directly impact business growth. Being able to measure key metrics like conversion rates, conversation length and outcomes provides valuable insight, not just into production, but also into identifying performance gaps. This data allows us to coach agents more effectively, helping them build critical skills and ultimately grow their business.

“AI is another huge category where the best CRMs are focused. I know integration of AI into CRMs is the future, and Real Estate Webmasters has launched several exciting artificial intelligence initiatives, built on top of their proprietary ‘REWPert’ AI robot, that are going to be a massive advantage for data-driven team leaders. ”

Gary Ashton

“We’ve been with Real Estate Webmasters since the very beginning (over 20 years), and in that time, we’ve become the No. 1 RE/MAX team in the world. A significant part of that journey was collaborating with Morgan and his team to develop innovative ideas for the platform. From visiting their Vancouver Island headquarters several times, to having them out to Nashville for office visits or REW Summits, and of course, collaborating at hundreds of industry events, we’re always connecting in person and collaborating.

“This new advisory solidifies in many ways what REW has always done: bringing together the best of the best, sharing ideas and building amazing products. Getting together the top team leaders in RE/MAX, KW and eXp is a brilliant move, and I know both Justin and Ken very well; they are two of the brightest minds in our industry. As a FUB (Follow Up Boss) user, I can also say the timing makes a lot of sense—since Zillow purchased FUB, there are a lot of team leaders and brokerages looking for alternatives. FUB has been great to us, but knowing there is an amazing alternative should things go in a different direction at Zillow makes us feel good about the future of our business and the safety of our data.”

Ken Pozek

“The thing I love about REW is the access and collaboration that we’ve always had with the team. I mean, where else do you have the owner’s cellphone, and you can call or text at any time with an idea, and you’re met with enthusiasm and an offer for a meeting to help you work out the ideas? And if you know Morgan, you know you can DM him any time on Facebook, seven days a week, and he will always be excited to help you with your projects or even provide feedback on things you need help with in your business that aren’t related to REW.

“For our part in this collaboration, we’re really focused on improving the deal-flow portions of the CRM. We come from Brivity, which has a lot of great features and was founded by Ben Kinney, a great operator and business mind in his own right. Our previous platforms (we’ve tried many) have all had great features, but never has there been ‘one thing’ that we could use to power the most important parts of our business. This new collaboration with REW promises to be that one thing, that unifying platform, that helps us reduce complexity (and cost) in our business and make our transaction teams and agents even more excited to be on our team.”

The roadmap

One look at the 2025 roadmap, and every real estate agent, team leader and broker will instantly understand just how significant the REW initiative is, says Carey.

“We started by evaluating the top CRM for real estate at the time, which was Follow Up Boss,” he explains. “On our forums and community, we asked users ‘what’ and ‘why.’ What about this software makes it so sticky, and why would Zillow want to buy it? We also asked them what would make it even better.”

As the agent community shared their favorites, REW made a list. But not just a copy list. “Our philosophy in developing the REW CRM is that if a feature is beloved already, we need to understand it and then seek to make it even better,” says Carey.

Some recently completed examples from Carey’s CRM roadmap

include:

Real estate dialer

Agents can use their own phone number. A popular feature among top CRMs is a dialer. However, no existing CRM dialers allow you to use your own phone number while maintaining the tracking ability of call attempts and conversations, says Carey. Team leaders who prefer having their own company-owned CRM number for accountability and transferability can choose that option as well.

Conversation logging. Dialers are great, but sometimes agents get calls on their personal cellphone, or team leaders and brokers want to provide agents with the option to use their own cellphone. This leaves gaps in the CRM data in terms of important elements, such as date/time of calls, as well as duration, Carey explains. “Real Estate Webmasters has solved this problem in an elegant way that allows both dialer data and manual cellphone calls to be merged into one dataset for a complete and accurate picture of an agent’s workflow and efforts,” he says.

Transcripts and AI ratings/feedback. The next phase of REW’s dialer is focused on automatically creating a full transcript of dialer calls. This helps in many ways, as it documents the conversations for agents, saving them time from making detailed notes, but also provides a powerful insurance policy with respect to transactions. In the event there is ever a dispute during or after a transaction, or claim made of agent impropriety, the agent now has documentation of the call and can provide hard evidence that a consumer was in fact informed or made certain commitments.

REW is also now exploring using artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze, rate and provide feedback to agents on their call performance in real-time. This provides a 24/7 sales coach that assists agents in training and process improvement while removing the often negative challenges of one-to-one, in-person call reviews. As one team leader put it, “When it’s AI giving you the feedback, it doesn’t feel personal or like judgment. And so it’s easier to just take the feedback and learn and grow, versus feeling like my manager is coming down on me.” Managers love these types of AI features, too, as they allow them to focus on the positives within the agent partnership, as opposed to always feeling like the bad guy.

Sources and deals

At its heart, Real Estate Webmasters is a marketing firm. The company’s roots are firmly cemented in SEO, PPC and social lead generation. For over 20 years, REW has been generating more leads than any other marketing agency, says Carey, which has led to the growth of many of the top teams and brokerages in the world.

The common phrase, “50% of marketing works, but no one can tell you which 50%, so be sure to keep marketing,” provides a convenient—and often valid—out for marketing firms when it comes to accountability. But not at REW. REW has challenged the notion that ROI is difficult to track and calculate, and has launched a series of features that provides what Carey refers to as the most robust

and in-depth marketing/deal-analytics engine on the market today.

Here’s how it works:

Sources: Any source can be mapped through the REW CRM, be it Google SEO, PPC, Realtor.com, Zillow or Sphere. There are no limitations. Once mapped, you can leverage the system to log and monitor your spend on the various platforms over time, retroactively attribute lead data by source and automatically track all inbound leads from any online source.

Deals: The counterpart to Sources is Deals. Real Estate Webmasters’ CRM provides a deal-management system that is far more robust than the competition, says Carey. Inspired by great workflow UIs such as Salesforce, REW’s deal management software starts at the very first notable moment—setting an appointment. From there, deal management allows agents to track their entire process from appointments met to offers, subjects/contingencies all the way through to closed won/lost.

“The magic of Deals plus Sources is that the REW CRM now knows everything about the transaction: from the first dollar spent and how long it took to capture the leads, all the way through to how much commission was dispersed to both the agent and the brokerage,” says Carey. “Having such robust and fulsome data at our disposal allows Real Estate Webmasters to provide the kinds of insights and analytics that no other CRM can match.”

The next phase for Deals is the automatic ingestion of transactions, Carey adds. Real Estate Webmasters is currently working on an open API as well as with transaction management companies, such as SkySlope and BoldTrail, to automatically ingest deal data in order to save customers the time of manually logging closed transactions.

Why this CRM changes everything

“Let’s be honest. Most CRMs today are either too bloated with unhelpful features, or too disconnected from the daily realities of real estate,” says Carey. “What we’re building is

different.”

REW CRM is not just software, but rather, a system designed with elite agents and team leaders, for elite agents and team leaders. It is designed to empower brokers to hold agents accountable, help teams grow intelligently and provide a competitive edge that can’t be replicated with off-the-shelf solutions.

“If you’re serious about performance—about winning in your market—you need tools that are built by champions, advised by legends and optimized for results,” says Carey. “Brokers and team leaders, this is your rallying cry.”

As with every product and advancement spearheaded by Carey over the years, this latest launch is not just about building a CRM.

“At Real Estate Webmasters, we’re building the future of real estate success,” he says. “So here’s the question: Do you want to be part of the team that’s changing the game—or do you want to be chasing them?”

For more information, please visit https://www.realestatewebmasters.com/rew-crm/.