Despite the ongoing pressures and challenges that have remained in the news about the U.S. residential real estate market–elevated rates, affordability woes, economic uncertainty, new mandates in the wake of an historic wave of lawsuits, to name a few–Realtors® abide.



That’s the consensus of the annual National Association of Realtors® (NAR) 2025 Member Profile, which highlights how agents who are Realtors® continue to demonstrate resilience and commitment to their profession despite these challenges.

According to this year’s report, released Wednesday, the typical member had 12 years of experience, up from 10 last year, and 74% said they were very certain they would remain active in the real estate industry for at least two more years, underscoring long-term confidence in the profession even amid market uncertainty.

“The real estate market will always have a consistent flow of new entrepreneurs,” said Jessica Lautz, NAR deputy chief economist. “Despite the headwinds in the current market, the majority of agents who are REALTORS® plan on staying in real estate as active professionals.”

NAR’s annual report provides a snapshot of members’ business activity, income, firm affiliation, tech use and demographics based on transactions and trends from 2024.

The 2025 Member Profile says that the typical agent reported 10 transactions in 2024, unchanged from 2023, showing steady performance despite the current market conditions. The median sales volume per agent also remained steady at $2.5 million.

Twenty-five percent of NAR members cited housing affordability as the biggest hurdle for potential homebuyers–topping the long-standing concerns about inventory and property availability.

NAR’s report showed that the median gross income for Realtors® rose to $58,100 in 2024, up from $55,800 in 2023.

Fifty-five percent of members are affiliated with an independent company. Eighty-seven percent are independent contractors at their firms, NAR stated.

The 2025 Member Profile is based on survey responses from 4,947 NAR members across the U.S., collected in March 2025.

Members may download the report here.