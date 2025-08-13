The Colorado-based IRES MLS has announced it is including Rayse as a complimentary benefit to its subscribers. Rayse is a client-experience platform designed to communicate to a client, through an MLS dashboard, all the work a real estate professional does so that a client understands their agent or broker’s value. Features of the product include milestone tracking, automated updates on agents and more.

“We chose to bring Rayse to our members because the timing and need have never been more critical,” said Jeff Bosch, CEO of IRES MLS. “Brokers are being asked to prove their worth in ways they never have before and Rayse gives them the platform to do exactly that. Our board saw Rayse as more than a product — it’s a strategic asset that keeps the MLS central to the transaction and helps our brokers shine in front of their clients.”

Rayse cites a 2024 WAV Group survey that most real estate consumers believe agents spend 20 hours or less a week working on their home purchase. The actual number, Rayse claims, is more than 80 hours and their product will demonstrate this time expended to clients.

“IRES is setting the tone for what leadership looks like in this next chapter of real estate,” said James Dwiggins, co-CEO of Rayse. “They understand that MLSs can’t afford to sit on the sidelines anymore. By launching Rayse, IRES is not just empowering their brokers—it’s stepping into the role of ecosystem operator and future-builder. This is how the MLS reinforces its relevance and drives real, measurable value.”

For more information, visit https://www.rayse.com/ires/.