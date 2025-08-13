Changemakers. Visionaries. Groundbreakers. In the face of an ever-evolving industry, the real estate professionals who think beyond the status quo are the ones shaping the future. Our Trailblazers and Futurists are recognized for pushing boundaries—whether by launching cutting-edge tech, piloting new business models or leading conversations that move the industry forward.

RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers program honors the thought leaders and risk-takers who aren’t afraid to challenge tradition and create what’s next.

Get inspired by some of the forward-thinkers who earned recognition in last year’s Newsmakers class.

Trailblazers: The Agents of Change

Luke Trigwell, COO at Harry Norman, REALTORS®, is transforming real estate marketing by streamlining agents services and elevating luxury marketing strategies through the award-winning Marketing Center of Excellence. With a global marketing background, he continued to push innovation as part of LeadingRE’s Marketing Technology Advisory Council throughout 2024.

Amanda Cline, vice president of Marketing at United Real Estate, drives transformative growth through innovative initiatives like the Market Hub, LeadBoost and the Financial Wellness Program, directly impacting agent success and company expansion. Her leadership has modernized United’s brand and digital presence, improving agent productivity and financial stability nationwide.

Adrian Provost, founder and CEO of Realty ONE Group Terminus, continued to disrupt the Atlanta real estate scene in 2024 by launching the Commercial Collective coaching platform, expanding his brokerage footprint and helping agents grow their success across multiple sectors of the industry.

Tiffany Curry, owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Tiffany Curry & Co., REALTORS®, expanded her innovative Houston brokerage in 2024 by launching a woman-owned farm and ranch division and rolling out “BTS,” a behind-the-scenes program to better educate consumers amid industry shifts.

Noelle Lovato, Midwest regional president at Anywhere Integrated Services, led the launch of new brands and operations in 2024, driving growth while fostering a culture of innovation, mentorship and diversity across six markets and a 150+ person team.

Justin Fox, CEO and broker of RE/MAX Professionals, made waves in 2024 with OfferWriter, his patent-pending mobile app that lets agents write, amend and track offers and key contracts from their phone. This year, he expanded access to technology beyond his brokerage, helping agents boost productivity.

Futurists: The Forward Thinkers

Chance Brown, broker and Texas Real Estate Commissioner, spent 2024 helping his more than 700 agents prepare for compensation changes with his new course, ValYou. Under his leadership, CB&A, REALTORS® maintained its top workplace status while fostering a culture focused on agent growth and success.

Marco Frenegal, CEO of Fathom, led the company’s expansion to 42 states and D.C. in 2024, growing its agent network by nearly 13%to more than 12,000 agents. Through strategic mergers, acquisitions and brand sales across multiple segments, he fortified Fathom’s financial position while fostering a culture of transparency and trust.

Alyssa Soto Brady, co-founder of Powered by DMT, rebranded her company in 2024 while expanding into South Florida and leading five new development projects. She also helped launch the American Real Estate Association, offering agents an alternative to traditional industry organizations.

Daniel Jones, CEO of Hive MLS, transformed the organization from a regional MLS into a multi-state powerhouse with over 19,000 subscribers. In 2024, he led the rollout of new governance structures, broker-focused tech solutions and settlement training programs, earning national recognition for innovation and growth.

Joni Meyerowitz, COO of @properties Christie’s International Real Estate, led the 2024 expansion of pl@tform™, including the launch of Pipeline, a productivity tool to help agents track deals. She also spearheaded technology rollouts across the franchise and affiliate networks, contributing to the company’s 12th consecutive Top Workplace honor.

Mark Choey, founder of Highnote, expanded the platform in 2024 with a comprehensive Buyer Presentation System, new AI-assisted features and a Done-for-You Service to help agents win more business. His mission is to empower agents with pools that drive growth and success in today’s competitive market.

