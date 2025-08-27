Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) has announced an agreement with Zillow to provide the U.S.-based members of its network with access to Zillow Showcase, Zillow’s AI-powered premium listing experience. This new agreement follows an initial product partnership with HomeServices of America, BHHS’ parent company.

BHHS says it’s offering Showcase access after learning how agents at its parent company experienced the value of marketing listings digitally to help their properties stand out to buyers and sellers on Zillow. The company claims the partnership underscores its commitment to equipping its agents with advanced technology and digital marketing tools to differentiate themselves in a competitive market.

“Our agents have quickly embraced Zillow Showcase, and we expect many more to do the same after our parent company received such strong interest in a similar program,” said Vince Leisey, president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “We’re making Showcase available to our domestic network members to ensure they have the best tools at their fingertips to grow their businesses and get results for their clients.”

The brand notes that Zillow Showcase can assist in expediting sales helping properties sell for more, claiming that Showcase listings are more likely to go pending in the first 14 days on the market and sell for 2% more compared to similar nearby non-Showcase listings on Zillow.

The product offers an interactive listing design that combines media tools like high-resolution, scrolling hero images and room-by-room photo organization with prominent agent branding. This combination of features generate more exposure for listings, resulting in more views, saves and shares with Zillow’s audience than non-Showcase listings, BHHS says.

“We’ve seen agents really lean into Showcase, because it helps them stand out, no matter what is happening in an agent’s market,” said Bobbi Jo Price, vice president of agent sales at Zillow. “Agents have told us how Showcase delivers through every step of the listing life cycle, from winning a listing to getting it in front of more buyers and helping homes sell faster. Agents using Showcase have listing marketing covered, and it’s designed to give agents and their clients the tools they need to reach their goals.”

This product is at the forefront of Zillow’s consumer-driven product innovation, offering an immersive home shopping experience. Since Showcase launched, Zillow has continuously updated it with new features, such as SkyTour, a tool offering a user-guided view of a home’s exterior from above. Agents and their clients can also view the performance dashboard for their Showcase listings to track in-depth data and analytics.

For more information, click here.