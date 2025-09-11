The first impression buyers get often determines whether they’ll even step through the front door. While homeowners focus on interior renovations, the exterior plays a huge role in its market value. Dale Smith, founder of Fence Guru, knows firsthand how outdoor neglect affects property appeal. He offers affordable solutions for six of the most obvious curb appeal mistakes.

Cracked and stained driveways

Cracks, oil stains and weeds growing through concrete create an immediate impression of poor maintenance. The fix, luckily, doesn’t require a complete replacement. Power washing removes most stains, while crack filler and driveway sealer can restore the surface for under $200. For severe damage, resurfacing costs a fraction of replacement.

Overgrown and untidy gardens

Buyers want to see well-maintained gardens that won’t require immediate attention or expensive landscaping work. Trim back overgrown shrubs, remove dead plants and edge garden beds for clean lines. Fresh mulch instantly refreshes tired garden beds and costs less than $100 for most front yards.

Faded and peeling paint

Nothing screams ‘maintenance required’ like peeling paint on front doors, window frames or exterior walls. Faded colors make even well-built homes look tired and dated.

For the front door, choose welcoming colors like deep navy, forest green or classic black. For exterior repainting, focus on high-impact areas like the front facade.

Cluttered front porches and entryways

Cluttered porches packed with old furniture, garden tools or personal items create chaos rather than making buyers feel welcome. They want to envision themselves in the space, not have to navigate around your belongings. Clear everything except a few welcoming touches like potted plants or a clean doormat.

Poor or broken outdoor lighting

Dark entryways usually feel unwelcoming and unsafe. Broken porch lights, missing bulbs or outdated fixtures drag down a home’s evening appeal. Replace old fixtures with modern alternatives and ensure all bulbs work. Solar pathway lights cost under $50 and instantly improve nighttime curb appeal.

Damaged or outdated fencing

Broken fence panels, rusted gates or outdated styles immediately date a property. Poor fencing also raises security and privacy concerns for potential buyers. Fencing frames the entire property. Replace broken panels, sand and repaint timber fencing or consider updating to modern materials like aluminum or PVC for long-term appeal.