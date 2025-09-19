FBS, the creator of the Flexmls® Platform, has announced a strategic integration with Zillow that introduces a functionality simplifying and enhancing the process of importing high-value, critical listing media into the MLS. The two companies say that this integration represents the shared vision to improve the agent experience and showcase the value of the MLS.

This initiative is one of many forthcoming partnership-integrations that FBS says reflect a broader commitment to improving listing quality, increasing data depth and streamlining agent workflows while working on licensing listing media. This integration will begin rolling out to markets this fall.

At no additional cost to agents or MLSs, this integration imports listing media into Flexmls with a single click by using Zillow’s media link feature. Once transferred, the new Flexmls Auto Assistant displays the media clearly, making it easier for agents to confirm which listing media to include when creating or editing a listing.

“Media is essential to rich listing content, containing layers of data in addition to its consumer-critical visuals of a property. It’s critical that brokers and agents can efficiently incorporate high-quality media into their listings in the MLS so that data is available wherever consumers view listings,” said Tracey Kantrud, senior product manager at FBS. “This integration with Zillow helps agents save time, enriches the MLS data set and benefits consumers: a win for everyone.”

Zillow says that it’ll help ensure the original high-quality media selected by agents is represented exactly as intended, preserving the full fidelity of the photographer’s work. Together with MLS-friendly licensing, this integration is intended to ensure that the imported media becomes part of the MLS compilation, presenting the MLS as a trusted source of real estate data.

“We’re committed to working alongside MLSs and their vendors to strengthen listing quality,” said Michael Lane, VP of industry operations and MLS engagement. “Together with FBS, we’re improving the listing workflow, making it both faster and more reliable. This is part of Zillow’s long-term vision to partner with the industry to provide the tools agents need to run a successful business while letting them focus on what matters most—their clients.”

