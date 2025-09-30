The October issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine is now available, and not to be missed are several exclusive features, including an in-depth look at how United Real Estate and Fathom handled the commission changes of the industry, and how they continue to prepare for future success. In addition, we take a look at this month’s edition of great spaces, a panel on the industry two years post Burnett and an exclusive recap of RISMedia’s recent CEO & Leadership Exchange.

On the Cover

Beyond Commissions

How Two Leading Brokerage Firms Are Redefining Agent Compensation

Even though we’re more than one year past the Burnett v. National Association of Realtors et al lawsuit settlement, the term “commission” is still treated like a bad word, often spoken about in whispers or behind closed doors. Yet commissions are how real estate professionals make their living, and a key part of how brokerage firms attract, cultivate and retain highly productive agents. And in today’s environment, there is more pressure on commissions than ever before, and brokerage profit margins balance on a razor’s edge. Therefore, like almost every aspect of the real estate industry, commission plans are evolving, and financial success for agents involves so much more than what percentage of the transaction they take home. In this month’s cover story, United Real Estate President Rick Haase and Fathom CEO Marco Fregenal provide a detailed look inside their agent compensation plans and how they’ve set out to create a package that gives agents both a market advantage and a bright financial future.

Highlights

Great Spaces: A Victorian Landmark in Historic Georgia

Here, explore an Italian-style villa where every detail carries the weight of luxury and legacy.

Two Years Post-Burnett Trial Settlement: Evolving and Thriving Through Change

Panelists pinpoint the most significant changes and their impact on business at RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange.

Real Estate’s Power Players Break Down the Critical Trends and Issues Reshaping the Future

Take a look inside RISMedia’s 37th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange in this special photo recap.



Visit our Table of Contents here to see all this month’s top features!