United® Real Estate has announced it has again earned a high ranking on the Franchise Times Top 400 list, marking its ninth consecutive spotlight among America’s largest franchise organizations by systemwide sales. United was the top grower in the real estate category, with sales increasing 4.8%. It is ranked the No. 4 largest real estate franchise organization, and its sister company, United Country, ranks No. 5.



The ranking, which includes the 400 largest U.S. franchise brands by systemwide sales, seats United among industry icons such as McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A and Planet Fitness. The company’s inclusion in this year’s ranking complements its status as an eight-time Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company. The firm’s consistent performance reflects the team that backs each agent and owner-operator it serves with support, innovation and a commitment to their success, the company says.



With growth goals to double in size in the next three years, United shares that it is attracting major affiliates and has expanded its national footprint in Florida and the Pacific Northwest in the past 18 months. United also recently announced that Portland, Oregon-based MORE Realty with 900 agents, recently joined its network. A 2024 affiliation with Naples, Florida-based Premiere Plus Realty added 1,500 agents. The company says these moves are a testament to United’s appeal to high-performing brokerages seeking scalable growth and resources of a national brokerage through affiliation.



“Our sustained growth curve is a direct result of our mission-driven culture and the exceptional performance of our brokers, owners, agents and employees,” said Rick Haase, president of United Real Estate. “We’ve built a model that empowers our affiliates to thrive in any market condition, and we’re honored to see our network continue to expand with top-tier partners like MORE Realty and Premiere Plus Realty—and multiple new affiliations to be announced in the coming months.”



United credits its proprietary Bullseye™ Cloud-Based Productivity Platform, flat-fee compensation model, and full-service support as positioning it as a disruptive force in the real estate industry, noting its agents keep 96 percent of their earnings and gain access to advanced tools, training, and support—driving both profitability and performance.



“The efficiency and cost-effectiveness of United’s brokerage model have been a cornerstone of its organic agent recruitment, mergers, affiliations and brokerage roll-ins,” the company stated.



For more information, visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com.