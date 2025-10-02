Universal Consulting Opportunities (UCO), a subsidiary of Stellar MLS, took the stage as Title Partner for the third annual International MLS Forum. Hosted by the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO), and the European Association of Real Estate Professionals (CEPI), the two-day forum in Toronto gathered industry experts worldwide to explore MLS culture, global business models, emerging technologies, government regulation and broker-driven innovation.

During the event, UCO signed a landmark agreement with Advanced Real Estate Services (United Arab Emirates), Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (Canada), Syndicat National De Professionnels Immobiliers (France) and San Diego MLS (U.S.). The five-way collaboration, launched as Global Data Exchange (GDX), will enable secure cross-border data sharing through UCO’s parent company, Stellar MLS.

As the first of its kind, UCO says GDX demonstrates how MLS standards can transcend borders, giving real estate professionals access to more reliable listing data and helping consumers benefit from greater transparency and efficiency with international transactions.

“GDX reflects how far we’ve come—turning vision into reality and paving the way for professionals to securely access global listing data with confidence and integrity,” said Merri Jo Cowen, CEO of UCO and Stellar MLS. “By leveraging RESO standards, we set the stage for a truly connected global marketplace.”

At the forum, UCO acted as a moderator for multiple panels, participating in critical conversations and sharing insight. UCO says that its expertise from innovation and emerging market opportunities to lessons from years of building and scaling MLS solutions has put its leaders in a position to help shape the real estate market in the future.

“Being at the center of these conversations is crucial—not only for UCO, but for the industry as a whole,” COO Shayne Fairley said. “At the International MLS Forum, collaboration becomes action. It’s where the right people and the right ideas converge to shape tomorrow’s real estate marketplace.”

Looking ahead, the forum confirmed its future direction with Martin Mucha, CEO of Igluu, named Host Partner for the 2027 event in Prague following the 2026 forum in Abu Dhabi.

Beyond the event, UCO continues to expand its impact by advising organizations across Europe, South Asia and Latin America on implementing MLS solutions tailored to local markets–driving transparency, professionals and sustainable growth across global real estate.

