Zillow has launched a real estate app in ChatGPT, explaining on Oct. 6 that it would give people a first-of-its-kind way to begin their housing journey on one of the world’s most widely used AI platforms.

Now, according to a press release, those dreaming about their first apartment or searching for the right neighborhood to put down permanent roots, can ask ChatGPT the same questions they’d ask a friend: “What can I afford nearby?” “Show me homes with a big backyard.” “What’s renting in Seattle right now?” The Zillow app in ChatGPT delivers listings, complete with photos, maps and pricing, and guides you back into Zillow to schedule a tour, connect with an agent or explore financing.

“As people increasingly turn to conversational AI to make their lives easier, Zillow is bringing that same simplicity to the home journey within ChatGPT,” said David Beitel, Zillow’s chief technology officer. “Our goal is to make it feel simple, intuitive and approachable. Partnering with OpenAI puts Zillow at the forefront of generative AI adoption; this builds on years of work as we continue to use AI to simplify and improve the path from searching for a home to actually unlocking the door.”

The launch appears to coincide with a newly announced initiative by OpenAI (the maker of ChatGPT) to allow apps within the ChatGPT ecosystem, where users can access or utilize them with natural language. A handful of other companies, including Spotify, Booking.com and Canva also launched apps today.

Zillow explained that it was an early partner that worked on building an app in ChatGPT, underscoring its brand, scale and track record of turning technology breakthroughs into consumer-first innovations. The app builds on decades of Zillow investment in AI, ensuring that consumers and the agents who guide them remain at the center of the journey.

The Zillow app in ChatGPT mirrors Zillow’s familiar design and is powered by Zillow’s housing insights, real-time listings and technology. Consumers see listing photos, property details, maps and pricing, as well as broker and MLS attribution.

Next steps such as scheduling a tour, connecting with an agent or exploring financing will still flow through Zillow.

The app is available immediately. The experience supports most listing types, including rentals and homes for sale by agents or owners. Over time, Zillow plans to integrate new-construction listings and immersive 3D tours, building on its nearly two decades of AI leadership in real estate.