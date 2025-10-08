Century 21 Elevated Real Estate, a regional brokerage with offices in Denver, Littleton, Cherry Creek, Fort Collins, Montrose and Grand Junction, has acquired VIP Real Estate based in Denver. The formerly independent firm will do business as CENTURY 21 Elevated Real Estate to lean into its local reputation while leveraging the brand tools, technology and systems.

VIP Real Estate was founded in 2010 by Brian Furer, who will serve as broker associate and team lead while overseeing the integration of CENTURY 21’s tools and systems.

Founded in 2020, CENTURY 21 Elevated Real Estate combines a boutique approach with the abilities of a global brand. Smaller, collaborative offices can often deliver more personalized services, tailored marketing strategies and hands-on support for both clients and agents.

The combined company now comprises seven offices and approximately 60 independent agents. Leveraging the CENTURY 21’s suite of business-building tools, these agents will have access to new technology and an international network that the brand says will complement their community connections and local market knowledge.

“New agents will be most excited about gaining access to the power and global reach of the CENTURY 21 brand combined with an unmatched suite of tools, technology and marketing resources,” said Furer. “This partnership equips them with cutting-edge systems, world- class training and powerful networking opportunities—allowing them to elevate their business and better serve their clients. Joining forces with CENTURY 21 Elevated Real Estate positions us all for continued innovation, broader market reach and long-term success in Colorado.”

“Joining forces with VIP Real Estate allows us to combine our strengths, expand our market presence, enhance resources for our agents and elevate the level of service we can provide to our clients and to these agents,” said Daniel Bishop, broker of CENTURY 21 Elevated Real Estate. “By expanding our agent network and collective experience, we can deliver even greater value to our clients. This partnership allows us to leverage the power of the CENTURY 21 brand while building on the culture and success of CENTURY 21 Elevated Real Estate.”

