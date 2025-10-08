Above, Robin Raiff

The Keyes Company, one of Florida’s largest independent real estate brokerages, has announced a major expansion into the Sebastian, Florida market with the arrival of the Robin Raiff Team. This move strengthens Keyes’ geographic footprint across Florida.

The expansion is led by Robin Raiff, team leader of the Robin Raiff Team, who brings over two decades of experience and deep knowledge of South Florida real estate. The team will serve Indian River County and the surrounding areas from Keyes’ new Sebastian location while expanding their “nurturer agent” philosophy, helping buyers and sellers throughout every stage of the real estate transaction.

The team, including broker associate Sally Spire, realtor Michael Nottage and realtor/ office administrator Katie Nottage, generated $43 million in sales volume in 2024.

Raiff has a longstanding relationship with the Keyes president Christina Pappas and Southwest Florida Regional Manager Barry Groos, along with other Keyes leadership team members and associates through her involvement with Florida Realtors and other industry organizations. Raiff’s industry service includes being chair of public policy for Florida Realtors in 2023 and vice chair in 2022. In 2023, Raiff earned a place in the inaugural class of Florida Realtors Board Certified Professionals – the highest standard for industry professionalism in the state.

“We are thrilled to bring our passion for client-focused real estate to a brokerage that truly values its people,” Raiff said. “What attracted us to Keyes was the family-oriented nature of the brokerage, which aligns perfectly with our team’s approach of providing deeply personalized service, and long tenures of many of the firm’s associates and leadership team members. Knowing that Keyes is an agent-driven company that empowers its associates with incredible resources gave us confidence that this is the best platform to continue growing and serving the Sebastian community for years to come.”

Raiff has been a Sebastian resident since 1996 and has shown commitment to the local community. She served as a board member of the Sebastian Area Chamber of Commerce and Senior Resource Association Board and as president of the Realtors Association of Indian River County in 2015.

“Welcoming Robin Raiff and her team to the Keyes family is a momentous step in our growth strategy for the Treasure Coast,” Keyes President Christina Pappas said. “Robin’s commitment to client education, community leadership and her team’s impressive track record make them the ideal partners to champion the Keyes brand in Sebastian. Her deeply rooted relationships through Florida Realtors, combined with her team’s ‘nurturer’ approach, ensure that buyers and sellers in this market will benefit from the very best in expertise, technology and comprehensive support.”

Keyes associates in Sebastian will now have access to hands-on training, mentorship, new technology and partnerships that could distinguish the firm from others. The company says buyers and sellers in the Sebastian area will also benefit from affiliated services offered by The Keyes Family of Companies including mortgage, title and insurance.

