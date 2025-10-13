The Jason Mitchell Group (JMG) has announced the addition of Roam into its network of B2B partnerships. Roam’s service allows homebuyers find homes with assumable mortgages, speed up the closing process and allow buyers to find more affordable rates that might not be accessible otherwise.

“JMG is proud to partner with Roam, who provide world-class real estate assistance,” said Jason Mitchell, founder and CEO of JMG, “We are looking forward to not only working with Roam, but the future home owners who might not be able to achieve their dreams of homeownership without their assistance.”

“We started Roam to make homeownership possible for people who feel locked out by high rates,” said Raunaq Singh, founder and CEO of Roam. “Partnering with the Jason Mitchell Group means more buyers will have an expert by their side, helping them find and close on homes with low, assumable mortgages. It’s another big step toward making homeownership affordable again.”

JMG says its business model leverages proprietary technology and partnerships to generate high-quality referrals. In 2024, the company reported facilitating over 120,000 referrals, resulting in $5.1 billion in closed sales. As part of the JMG network, Roam will now have access to these resources.

