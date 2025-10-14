Celebrating 25 years of success, HomeSmart unveiled a new brand identity today complete with a new logo and messaging for the brand from the stage at its annual premier agent event, Ignite: Growth Summit 2025—back where it all began a quarter of a century ago in Scottsdale, Arizona, in front of agents, brokers and franchise partners from across the country.

Consistently ranked in the top 10 nationally on RISMedia’s Power Broker Report, and No. 1 in Phoenix by volume, units sold and agent count for 13 years and counting, the refresh reflects HomeSmart’s evolution and vision for the future as it simultaneously celebrates its 25th anniversary—serving as a nod to the brokerage’s formative years underscored by its guiding principle: putting agents first and empowering them to succeed.

“When we launched in 2000, it was at that point that we came up with the logo that we’re switching away from now, which has served us well over the last 25 years,” HomeSmart Founder and CEO Matt Widdows tells RISMedia. “At the time, it did represent who we were (and we’ve always been a tech-forward company), but 25 years later things have changed—and it’s time to progress. And so that’s what we’ve done.”

And while Widdows notes that it’s tough to let go of the things you’re familiar with, there could not have been a better time to announce the forward-thinking rebrand.

“It felt like the perfect opportunity to launch the brand evolution and make that a highlight of the show this year along with the 25th anniversary celebration,” explains Widdows, who points to the logo and messaging refresh as a cool new representation of HomeSmart that’s not only more modern, but also sleeker and simpler.

“This is where everybody is going these days when it comes to branding, and it gives us an opportunity to really kind of shake things up a little bit and come up with some new ideas and new looks along with that new logo,” he adds.

Drilling down further, Widdows noted that the rebrand represents who HomeSmart is today—as well as where it’s headed in the future.

“This is more than a new logo—it’s a clear statement about who we are and where we’re going,” said Widdows. “Announcing this rebrand at our Growth Summit, right here in our hometown of Scottsdale, makes it even more meaningful as we celebrate 25 years of growth, innovation and impact. This new brand honors our journey, but it also sets the stage for what’s next. I may have laid the foundation, but HomeSmart is what it is today because of the 25,000-plus agents nationwide who believed in the vision and helped bring it to life.

“Anytime you do a brand change, it’s a huge lift,” he adds. “It takes everybody working together, and we had the right team in place to make it happen, and they’ve done an amazing job.”

The brokerage’s updated logo reimagines that recognizable HomeSmart red diamond as a conglomeration of bold, dynamic elements forming a playful monogram, just as the company employs a streamlined, multi-team strategy that operates cohesively to provide the ultimate customer experience. The wordmark itself has been transformed into a clean, modern typeface representing HomeSmart’s dedication to simplicity and transparency. These sleek new visuals are edgy, geometrically balanced and always in forward motion, playing an integral role in HomeSmart’s revamped identity.

“The new identity brings instant recognition in our market,” said Bill Flemming, principal broker/owner of HomeSmart Connect in Chicago, Illinois—who was part of an advisory council that worked closely with the marketing team to provide input throughout the process.

“Our agents are excited to have clearer, more modern templates and signage that stand out to clients. It shows HomeSmart is investing in us, and that gives us confidence as we grow locally.”

Having affiliated with HomeSmart 11 years ago, Flemming tells RISMedia that he is most excited about the attention the new logo will bring to his brokerage and the markets it serves.

“When (consumers) start to see a change, the biggest thing is that people now realize this has been around for a while, so this isn’t a new brokerage entering the marketplace. If they’re going through a rebranding, they’ve been there, and they’re trying to refresh what they’re doing. And that’s what excites me about it, is that it draws more attention to us when they start seeing (that) there’s a change.”

It’s the one thing, according to Flemming, that will get thrown out to the marketplace to thousands and thousands of agents—and while everybody’s taking a look at it—it’s going to ensure that the HomeSmart name is top of mind as the future unfolds.

“I love the new font, which is fresh and modern,” adds Flemming, “and it’s a great refresh on the materials we’ve been using.”

The strategic transformation aimed at aligning HomeSmart’s visual identity and messaging with its brand promise will empower agents and attract new audiences while maintaining core values, HomeSmart Vice President of Marketing Lauren Fox tells RISMedia.

“Everything we do—from technology to training to our flat-fee commission structure to our culture and community—gives agents, employees and homebuyers the power to transform their lives through real estate, and so we’re super excited to see this all coming together,” she says, noting that the project is much more than a new visual identity.

“It’s the strategy and how we’re positioning HomeSmart today and in the future, and we’ve been peppering out from a message standpoint some of that strategy throughout the year,” adds Fox, who goes on to explain that they’ve given brokers, agents and franchisees what they asked for: a brand that makes them proud to represent HomeSmart.

“For me, branding is emotional. It’s about how people feel about who you are, and so my job was to make sure our new brand didn’t just look good, but that it felt right for agents, consumers and all of our franchise owners,” explains Fox, one of the key players in stewarding this transformation.

“We’re looking to grow, and we want to attract a new audience of agents, but we also don’t want to alienate our core,” says Fox, underscoring why now is the right time to take this step forward. “HomeSmart has historically been a very agent-centric brokerage, and we’re still going to be that because that’s how we live and breathe.”

And while it’s been a difficult couple of years for the industry as a whole, according to Fox, the timing was apropos.

“Even though pockets have been a little bit tight, this was really the opportune time for us to get our name out there. All of this has been a buildup to this moment to get a headstart for when the market does turn, and we feel that we’re going to be positioned in a very good way to not only grow the business, but also to attract new consumers that want to work with HomeSmart,” she adds.

“Working hand in hand with Matt and some of our key broker/owners to bring this to life is pretty incredible. I’m pretty humbled by it, but I’m also super excited to highlight a lot of my team’s work. They’ve done an excellent job throughout this past year.”

For more information, visit https://homesmart.com.