When asked about the secret to his success at REMAX Island Realty on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, Robert “Moose” Rini is quick to note that his bottom line is being driven by his frontline.

As he approaches 33 years in real estate, Rini recalls his journey from the frontline to where he stands today as broker/owner of the firm he joined back in 1994 as an agent.

“When I had the opportunity to purchase the franchise I worked with for over 25 years, I jumped at the chance,” says Rini, who has seen his brokerage grow from 28 agents in 2016 to where it stands today with 74 full-time real estate professionals covering three offices.

But selling houses has always been an extension of why he has stayed—and enjoyed such great success in real estate—rather than a sole and dedicated obsession.

“I love what I do,” says Rini. “If I’m not negotiating a deal, I’m enjoying all that the Hilton Head area and lowcountry have to offer, from boating to tennis to golfing and more.”

Rini’s philosophy, which promotes a healthy work-life balance, has served him well.

Over the years, Rini has earned a REMAX Lifetime Achievement Award, and he’s been honored as a REMAX Hall of Famer. He’s also dedicated to his community, volunteering with his local Chamber of Commerce, Boys & Girls Clubs, Children’s Miracle Network, Little League, Heart & Stroke Foundation, Toys for Tots and Cancer Society chapter.

“My passion is helping people achieve their goals and make the most out of life, and building relationships with my clients and associates is why I love real estate,” affirms Rini—who recently joined the board of REsides, Inc., a revolutionary new MLS model dedicated to putting the power back into the hands of brokers and agents.

The first MLS to offer an innovative equity-ownership model, Rini appreciates the fact that the independent, borderless and tech-driven MLS provides the tools, technology and training needed to enhance his team’s productivity, streamline transactions and help his agents and other participating brokers gain a competitive edge.

As part of REsides’ operations board, Rini depends on his agents to help him quickly articulate if any bumps materialize.

“I encourage my agents, as someone on the board, to tell me if something’s wrong so that we can get it fixed,” he explains. “I’m open to criticism, and to our people critiquing any and everything. I want to get them an answer, just like with anything related to my company.”

As Rini’s MLS system of choice for the markets he serves, he strives to help keep REsides user-friendly while constantly offering agents and brokers more information and broader access to resources so that they’re top of mind among buyers and sellers alike.

Training on new features is another key component when it comes to keeping his agents on top of everything the platform has to offer.

“I tell my agents ‘this is your lifeline.’ I tell them that whenever they’re at an open house, and as they’re meeting people and growing their business, they need to have their laptop open to www.resides.io/REsides. You never know when you’re going to meet someone looking for something a little bit different, and you’ll be that resource for them,” says Rini.

“I like to do what other people aren’t doing,” he says. “I like creativity, I like growth, and I think the leadership at REsides has got both.”

For more information, please visit https://www.resides.io/tier-subscription.