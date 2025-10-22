HomeSmart has announced a national marketing agreement with Lower Mortgage, a tech-enabled mortgage lender. The company says this collaboration is designed to provide its expansive network of agents with direct access to Lower’s mortgage solutions creating a seamless experience for agents, buyers and homeowners nationwide.

Through this agreement, Lower and HomeSmart will jointly roll out a national marketing campaign intended to highlight the strengths of the combined platforms. HomeSmart agents will gain access to co-branded marketing resources, specialized training and technology-driven tools, while homebuyers could benefit from simplified financing options, fast closings and a personalized mortgage experience

“This partnership brings together two organizations that share a common mission: to make homeownership simpler, smarter and more affordable,” said Dan Snyder, CEO of Lower Mortgage. “By aligning with HomeSmart’s national network, we’re able to support thousands of real estate professionals and expand the reach of our customer-first mortgage experience.”

“At HomeSmart, we are always looking for ways to help our agents grow their businesses and deliver more value to their clients,” said Carol Perry, chief business development officer of HomeSmart.”Lower’s technology, speed and commitment to service are a perfect fit for our model, and we’re excited to launch this partnership nationwide.”

With over 25,000 agents in more than 250 offices, HomeSmart offers a proprietary end-to-end technology platform and full-service 100% commission model. Lower Mortgage has emerged in the industry by leveraging technology and a customer-centric approach to help simplify the lending process. Together, the companies say that they are poised to set a new standard for collaboration between mortgage lenders and real estate brokerages.

