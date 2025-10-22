In the latest RISMedia webinar—“Growth Through Acquisitions: Strategies to Scale Smarter, Faster”—Founder and CEO John Featherston led an engaging discussion with panelists Anthony Lamacchia, broker/owner and CEO of Lamacchia Realty and Lamacchia Companies, including Lamacchia Property Management, Lamacchia Property Development and Crush It in Real Estate, and Parker Pemberton, CEO of PembertonRE, on how mergers and acquisitions can drive long-term brokerage growth—even in challenging markets.

Takeaway: Building relationships is key

Both Lamacchia and Pemberton stressed that strong relationships are the foundation of successful acquisitions.

“If your home isn‘t in order and you aren’t promoting the success of your agents, it’s going to make it more difficult to attract talent or acquisitions,” said Lamacchia.

“Almost every team we’ve acquired, the biggest thing isn’t money—it’s the weight off their shoulders,” said Pemberton, echoing Lamacchia’s sentiment.

Takeaway: Financial analysis drive decisions

Deep financial due diligence is essential for structuring acquisitions. Lamacchia described evaluating splits, company profits and long-term sustainability before making offers.



“You have to look at whether they’re profitable because of the owners or if the business can stand on its own,” he said. “That guides how we structure payments over several years.”

Pemberton added that for teams, financial considerations often intersect with lifestyle and capacity. “You have to understand what pain points the team is experiencing and how you can help alleviate them. That’s where real value is created.”

Takeaway: Retention and onboarding matters most

According to both panelists, the greatest risk in acquisitions is agent retention. Lamacchia outlined his approach, including early meetings with agents, structured onboarding schedules and personalized follow-ups.

“Once you get past 30-60 days, the cash register is ringing off the counter. But if it doesn’t start off right, that’s where risk comes in,” says Lamacchia.

Pemberton shared his experience transitioning from a large brand to an independent model, emphasizing proactive communication and re-recruiting efforts to keep agents engaged.

Takeaway: Strategic growth opportunities

Both leaders highlighted the importance of location and timing in acquisitions. Lamacchia looks for well-established offices with strong legacy agents, while Pemberton focuses on smaller, agile teams that can adapt quickly to local market opportunities. They agreed that acquiring companies with scale, infrastructure and potential for growth can expand market presence efficiently when integrated thoughtfully.

Upcoming exclusive event

This webinar underscored preparation, relationship-building, financial analysis and retention as keys to success. For brokers considering acquisitions and ready to dive deeper into these strategies, join RISMedia at the upcoming exclusive event, Growth Through Acquisitions, presented by Crush It in Real Estate and hosted by Lamacchia, to invest in your company’s future and equip yourself with the professional tools and coaching to successfully identify, court and acquire acquisitions. This ticketed event takes place Nov. 20-21, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts, and will feature John Featherston of RISMedia and Parker Pemberton of PembertonRE.

