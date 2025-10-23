While homebuying remains one of the most prominent and desired milestones for Americans, sometimes people will have regrets about their choice. Experts from Highland Cabinetry explain five reasons that could lead to buyer’s remorse, highlighting the most common mistakes that agents should alert clients about in order to hopefully gain referrals and future business from them.

Regretting a home that’s too small

According to Bankrate’s 2025 Homeowner Regrets Survey, 21% cite their home being smaller than expected as a key concern. Prospective buyers should project at least 3-5 years into the future to align home size with evolving lifestyle needs. What fits buyers now might not suit them in the near future.

Regretting a poor location choice

Location regret isn’t just about noisy neighbors. A Zillow poll shows that 39% of recent buyers ended up in locations that lengthened their commute, and 28% wish they’d chosen a different area. Finding a good and comfortable neighborhood ranks at the top, with over 21% having to choose a less desirable area.

Unexpected renovation expenses

A 2024 survey showed that 78% of homeowners exceeded their renovation budgets. These costs aren’t just financial. They can add stress, delay move-in plans and create long-term dissatisfaction when rooms remain half-finished for months. Before starting renovations, it’s important to find what others spent on the same improvements.

Mortgage payments that strain budgets

High mortgage payments are a top regret among homeowners, with many buyers citing high payments as the biggest downside. Overextending on a purchase means being ‘house-poor’ for who knows how long. With the latest price hikes, still above 6% mortgage rates and inflation, first‑time buyers need to map out finances carefully.

Hidden defects like mold and structural issues

While an inspection should find most major problems, some issues won’t be discovered until after the move-in. Many new homeowners who regret their purchase point to higher-than-expected maintenance and hidden costs, often due to latent defects such as mold behind walls, outdated plumbing, structural cracks and electrical hazards.