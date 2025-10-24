The San Francisco Association of Realtors® (SFAR) has announced a partnership with Rayse, a real estate transparency platform built to make agent value visible. Beginning October 20, all SFAR REALTORS® will receive complimentary access to Rayse—a technology designed to bring clarity and accountability to every stage of the home-buying and -selling process.

Through this partnership, agents can give clients real-time insight into their transactions, while reinforcing the professionalism, skill and effort that define Realtor® representation in San Francisco’s fast-moving market.

Understanding the need for visibility

Recent Rayse research highlights the perception gap between what clients believe and what agents actually do:



– 46% of consumers think agents spend fewer than 15 hours on a purchase. The true average is closer to 80-100 hours.

– 96% of clients say they want real-time visibility into their transaction.

– 64% would pay their agent more for that level of transparency.

Rayse addresses this gap by turning each task, communication and milestone into a shared, trackable moment that builds understanding and trust.

“San Francisco agents manage some of the most complex transactions in the country,” said James Dwiggins, co-CEO of Rayse. “Rayse ensures their work is visible, their value is clear, and their clients stay informed from start to finish.”

“This partnership gives our members an edge in demonstrating expertise and earning client confidence,” said Walt Baczkowski, CEO of SFAR. “Transparency is the foundation of trust, and Rayse helps our Realtors® deliver that in every interaction.”

Partnership highlights



– Free access for all SFAR REALTORS® beginning October 20 2025.

– Integration with SFARMLS and member tools.

– Training and onboarding through SFAR’s Education and Technology Councils.

– Client-facing dashboards that clearly communicate progress and agent activity.

By equipping members with modern tools that make their work visible, SFAR continues its commitment to innovation, professionalism and consumer trust, the company says.

For more information visit https://www.rayse.com/.