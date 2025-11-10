The National Association of Realtors® (NAR) announced the appointment of David Conroy as its first-ever chief data officer and senior vice president of Strategy and Innovation in its ongoing digital transformation, reinforcing its commitment to leveraging technology to enhance member value, according to a release.

In this role, Conroy will guide enterprise-wide data strategy, unify disparate technology and data functions, and scale internal systems to support NAR’s mission and members. Starting in January, he will oversee data governance, systems integration and innovation delivery across the organization.

“Data is one of NAR’s most important strategic assets—and the way we structure and use it will shape where our association goes next,” says Nykia Wright, CEO of NAR. “David’s vision, leadership and track record of transformational technology work will help deepen our analytic capabilities, streamline operations and drive innovation in ways that give our members a strategic advantage.”

After previously serving as director of Technology and Innovation at NAR, Conroy returns to the organization, to which Mark Birschbach, NAR’s executive vice president of Strategic Business, Innovation & Technology says makes him “uniquely qualified to lead this work” due to his deep understanding of NAR’s systems and strategic priorities.

Conroy also previously served as chief technology officer at the California Association of REALTORS®, director of Information Technology at the Massachusetts Association of REALTORS®.

“As real estate enters an era of accelerating technology change, having a unified, purposeful data and innovation agenda is essential,” Conroy says. “I’m honored to lead this work at NAR, collaborating across teams to ensure that our platforms, infrastructure and insights empower our members and help shape the future of real estate.”

