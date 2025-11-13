Property Highlights:

Location: Arlington, Virginia

Sold For: $3,850,000

Features: Three-level triplex with in-unit elevator, 13-foot ceilings, multiple terraces and Juliet balconies, wood-burning fireplace, skylight, gourmet kitchen, wine room, office and family room.

Added Appeal: Panoramic views, three underground parking spaces, two storage units and full-service building amenities.

There are great views, and then there’s Residence #912 at The Weslie—a three-level, fully renovated triplex that delivers the most iconic, cinematic panoramas of Washington, D.C. Once owned by businessman and philanthropist Forrest E. Mars Jr., this one-of-a-kind home was recently represented by Washington Fine Properties and has officially sold for $3.85 million. From its dramatic skylit foyer to its sweeping balconies overlooking the National Mall, this residence blends historic prestige, timeless design and rarefied luxury living in the heart of Arlington.

More than just a condominium, #912 represents a rare intersection of Washington history, architecture and lifestyle. With its soaring 13-foot ceilings, private in-unit elevator and series of Juliet balconies and terraces, the triplex was designed to showcase uninterrupted views of the Potomac River, the Iwo Jima Memorial and the Capitol dome itself. The home’s three levels provide an elegant separation of space while remaining visually connected through light and sightlines, creating a residence as functional for daily living as it is unforgettable for entertaining. Whether hosting guests on the terrace at sunset or enjoying a quiet morning coffee while watching planes descend over Reagan National, #912 elevates the very idea of city living.

The triplex was originally created by combining two units when The Weslie was built in 1981. The residence underwent a dramatic renovation in 2002 that saw the addition of a private elevator servicing all three levels and a skylight that floods the foyer and upper living areas with natural light. With multiple exposures and terraces, #912 offers sweeping views unlike any other unit in the building—views that have been immortalized on screen in films like “Charlie Wilson’s War” and in the opening credits of “House of Cards.”

Inside, the main living area soars with 13-foot ceilings, built-ins, a wood-burning fireplace and direct access to a terrace-like balcony overlooking D.C. A formal dining room complete with Juliet balcony flows into the gourmet kitchen and adjoining family room. The entry level includes two bedroom suites, while the lower level is anchored by a dramatic primary suite featuring its own private balcony, sitting room, wet bar and spa-inspired bath.

Building amenities include a staffed front desk, fitness center, rooftop deck and guest parking with EV charging—all just half a mile to Rosslyn Metro and minutes from downtown Washington, D.C.

RISMedia spoke with listing agent Diane Lewis of Washington Fine Properties to learn more about what made this rare triplex stand out, how its design elevates daily living and how she positioned such a unique residence in the Capital Region’s luxury market.

Joey Macari: What makes this a Great Space?

Diane Lewis: The views from the condo are truly the most spectacular I’ve ever seen of Washington, D.C. Peter Papoulakos provided wonderful photography, but there’s nothing like being here and experiencing these views in person. It’s simply unequaled.

JM: The renovation added dramatic elements like a skylight and in-unit elevator. How do these architectural choices elevate the experience of living here?

DL: While the skylight floods two of the three levels in light throughout the day, the addition of the in-unit elevator makes this a forever home.

JM: With triple exposures and multiple balconies, how was the design intentionally oriented to maximize the panoramic views of D.C. and the National Mall?

DL: Because this is a one-of-kind unit in the building due to its three levels, the primary suite shares the same view as the main living space while also having its own private balcony overlooking the National Mall where you can watch the planes land and take off at Reagan National Airport. Multiple Juliet balconies wrap the other two exposures, showcasing sweeping views of Virginia.

JM: From a brokerage perspective, how does a property with this kind of history and cinematic connection impact the way you position it in the market?

DL: I think so many people associate this view from the “House of Cards” opening and already have that familiarity with this quintessential D.C. view.

JM: At nearly $4M, this triplex sits in a rarefied tier. What strategies do you find most effective when marketing luxury condos in the Capital Region?

DL: We’ve been fortunate to receive strong media interest in this listing—and it’s easy to see why. It’s a rare find, and that attention has helped put it on the radar of potential buyers.

