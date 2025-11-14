Above, poolside retreat.

As a proud member of the Destinations program, Porto Montenegro introduces its latest residences, setting a new global standard for waterfront living at the crossroads of heritage, luxury and innovation.

Porto Montenegro, long established as the Adriatic’s leading luxury waterfront destination, has unveiled the next chapter of its evolution with Vero and Versa Residences. Conceived by global architecture practice Woods Bagot and further developed by Moncore, this new residential concept introduces 202 design-led homes that fuse lifestyle, wellness, culture and creativity.

The project has been created around the principle of human-scale living, offering residences that balance vibrant social engagement with serene retreats. At its heart lies a clear ambition: to create spaces where everyday life feels both effortless and inspiring. Located within a 25-acre walkable neighborhood, Vero and Versa sit at the center of Porto Montenegro’s expanding cultural district. Everything residents need is nearby—an international school, premium supermarkets, a regional wellness center with a half-Olympic pool, waterfront cafes, gourmet dining and leafy promenades.

David Margason, managing director of Porto Montenegro, describes the vision: “Vero and Versa are situated right at the heart of it all at Porto Montenegro and offer a considered response to how people seek to live today—with connection, functional purpose and luxuriantly verdant spaces in which to reflect, think and engage. These new homes provide the ideal foundation for seamless social and professional creativity and support a community where minds are activated and relationships nurtured.”

The residences are deliberately crafted as complementary characters. Vero, the larger podium building, offers 155 homes defined by clean lines, open balconies and verdant views. Four private entrances connect to a central reception, gym and a landscaped podium pool deck. At street level, 16 flexible spaces are dedicated to creative studios, boutique retail, artisanal dining and independent fashion, creating a socially activated and expressive neighborhood. Versa is more intimate in scale, featuring 47 residences designed with natural materials, open layouts and abundant light. Amenities include a rooftop pool, a first-floor gym and a ground-floor wellness clinic. Versa prioritizes calm, clarity and wellness, offering residents a restorative counterpart to Vero’s outward-facing energy. Together, Vero and Versa embody Porto Montenegro’s architectural dialogue: one extroverted and vibrant, the other introspective and serene.

Lifestyle is central to the development. Amenities include rooftop and podium-level pools, gyms, a wellness clinic and landscaped communal areas. Interiors feature natural textures, generous balconies and open-plan kitchens, with bespoke interior packages offered through Manor Interior Design. A resident’s day might begin with sunrise yoga on a private terrace, continue with coffee from the cafe downstairs and end with an evening swim overlooking the Bay of Kotor. The wider neighborhood adds to the vibrancy—artisan-led dining, open-air film screenings, pop-up exhibitions and live music create a cultural rhythm that runs throughout the year. Porto Montenegro has become known for this curated programming, drawing creatives, entrepreneurs and families alike. The addition of Vero and Versa cements its reputation as a place not only to live, but to thrive.

The residences also respond to global shifts in luxury living. Biophilic design principles are embraced, integrating nature through terraces, courtyards and abundant natural light. Wellness is prioritized with private gyms, clinics and layouts that encourage calm and balance. Artisanal craftsmanship is evident in natural finishes and bespoke interiors, while flexibility is embedded into the design, with adaptable spaces that support changing lifestyles. These qualities position the residences as more than homes; they are part of a purposeful lifestyle movement focused on connection, creativity and well-being.

From a financial perspective, Vero and Versa offer a compelling proposition. Prices start from €390,000 (approx. $457,686 USD), with layouts ranging from studios to three-bedroom residences. Montenegro’s property framework enhances the case: there are no restrictions on foreign ownership, annual property taxes are low (between 0.25% and1% of property value) and properties in Porto Montenegro carry a fixed tax rate of 0.56%. New builds are subject to 21% VAT (value-added tax), which is typically included in the list price, and annual condominium association fees are set at €70 (approx. $80 USD) per square meter. Foreign buyers can purchase in their own name or through a company, with straightforward legal processes. Ownership of habitable property qualifies buyers for a renewable one-year residency permit, with eligibility for permanent residency after five years. Porto Montenegro also offers rental management services for owners who wish to generate income from their property.

The destination has a proven track record of sold-out developments, including Boka Place, reinforcing investor confidence. With high demand from over 40 nationalities, notably the U.S., UK, Russia, Serbia, Turkey and the UAE, the residences appeal to a broad international base. This global mix of buyers reflects Porto Montenegro’s stature as a destination that combines lifestyle appeal with a secure investment environment.

Sustainability plays an important role in the project. Located within UNESCO-protected Boka Bay, Porto Montenegro is a model of adaptive reuse, having transformed a former naval base into a thriving luxury community. Its marina was the first in the world to achieve Platinum accreditation for sustainability, incorporating solar heating, electric vehicles, advanced water-management systems and partnerships with marine biology institutes. This ethos extends to Vero and Versa, where energy-efficient layouts, natural materials and landscaped public areas demonstrate how luxury and environmental responsibility can coexist.

The residences also form part of a wider masterplan of five distinct neighborhoods. The South Village, already thriving, serves as the bustling heart of the marina community. Boka Place, centered on wellness and the SIRO hotel concept, launched in 2025. Upcoming phases include the North Village, focused on sport and community, and Park Gardens, offering resort-style living amid waterways and greenery. By situating Vero and Versa at the cultural core of this vision, Porto Montenegro reinforces its transformation from a superyacht haven into a dynamic, year-round creative hub. The long-term ambition is to create a fully realized waterfront city that balances culture, lifestyle and investment in equal measure, positioning Porto Montenegro as one of Europe’s most forward-thinking coastal destinations.

With bold design by Woods Bagot, refined development by Moncore and a clear emphasis on creativity, culture and wellness, Vero and Versa represent a new chapter for Porto Montenegro. For buyers, they offer more than a home: they provide access to a thriving Adriatic lifestyle, supported by world-class amenities, strong investment fundamentals and an international community. In the words of Porto Montenegro’s managing director, the project is about creating homes with connection, purpose and space to think. For residents and investors alike, Vero and Versa embody the next evolution of waterfront living on the Adriatic—exclusive, sustainable and designed for the future.

To learn more about Porto Montenegro, visit https://www.portomontenegro.com.

To see the full portfolio of Destinations by LeadingRE properties, visit https://www.destinationsbyleadingre.com.