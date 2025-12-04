Property Highlights:

Location: Legend Canyon, Scottsdale, Arizona

Listing Price: $12,000,000

Features: 7,063-square-foot main residence with four ensuite bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms complete with an attached one-bedroom, two-bathroom casita with full kitchen.

Added Appeal: Two pools, spa, retractable poolside screen, chef’s kitchen, four-car temperature-controlled garage, solar-powered efficiency.

Rising from the desert floor with the Pinnacle Peak and Troon mountains as its backdrop, 10784 E Pinnacle Peak Road features a 7,063-square-foot estate that feels both grand and personal. Within the gated Legend Canyon enclave, the property offers rare privacy while keeping you connected to the beauty of the surrounding landscape. Designed by acclaimed architect Tom Mooney and built by Modern Splendor Homes, the home blends timeless architectural elegance with cutting-edge technology, creating a space that’s as inspiring to live in as it is to behold.

The main residence includes four ensuite bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, while an attached one-bedroom, two-bathroom casita with a full kitchen provides flexible accommodations for guests, multigenerational living or long-term stays. A private lounge just off the dining room offers a cozy setting for intimate conversation, while motorized telescoping doors seamlessly connect indoor and outdoor spaces.

The backyard feels like its own private resort, with two shimmering pools, a spa, flowing water features, a ramada and generous covered patios perfect for entertaining or relaxing. A retractable, swivel-mounted screen rises effortlessly from the ground, letting you catch the big game from the pool or from the shade of the patio. Inside and out, smart home features bring the space to life—over $120,000 in Ketra lighting paired with a fully integrated Josh AI system offers voice-controlled convenience and ambiance that adjusts naturally throughout the day, making every moment at home both effortless and extraordinary.

Luxurious finishes, Black Cantera stone, leathered granite, Sierra Pacific doors and windows, motorized shades, custom Ted Bradley lighting and a chef’s kitchen with premier appliances ensure every detail is considered. Car enthusiasts will appreciate the four-car temperature-controlled garage, while solar power adds sustainable efficiency and keeps utility costs low.

RISMedia spoke with listing agents Lisa Westcott (associate broker) and Babbi Gabel (founding partner) at RETSY | Forbes Global Properties alongside fellow listing agent Angela Phillips (founding partner) to learn more about how the estate’s smart home features enhance lifestyle and value—and why Scottsdale buyers increasingly seek flexible, multigenerational layouts.

Joey Macari: What makes this a Great Space?

Lisa Westcott: This is a great space because it offers rare privacy and natural beauty on a nearly irreplaceable three-acre parcel with sweeping mountain views. Set at the end of a cul-de-sac in the gated Legend Canyon community, it blends seclusion with an in-town location. Surrounded by pristine desert landscape, the home feels both private and deeply connected to its surroundings.

JM: In what ways do the Josh AI system and Ketra lighting elevate the home?

Babbi Gabel: The integration of Josh AI and Ketra lighting enhances both daily living and long-term value by combining intelligence, personalization and efficiency. Josh AI offers intuitive, whole-home voice control—managing lighting, climate, entertainment and security with natural, conversational commands. Ketra lighting elevates the experience further, mimicking natural daylight and adjusting automatically to support mood, focus and wellness. Together, these systems create a seamless, adaptive environment that not only simplifies life but also adds enduring appeal for future buyers seeking cutting-edge comfort and sustainability.

JM: How did the architect and builder shape the indoor-outdoor flow?

LW: The architect, homeowner and builder worked closely from the start to create the home’s distinctive indoor-outdoor flow. Large sliding glass doors, open layouts and seamless floor transitions connect the spaces, while durable, cohesive materials maintain visual harmony. Their collaboration allowed for real-time problem-solving and innovation, resulting in a home where indoor and outdoor living blend effortlessly.

JM: Have you noticed an increased demand for this type of flexible living arrangement among luxury buyers in Scottsdale?

BG: Absolutely we have. In the Scottsdale luxury market, there’s a high demand for these flexible living spaces. While the casita allows for grown children to bring the grandkids and have their own space, it could also be used for parents visiting long term or even live-in healthcare providers. The casita allows for the property to be adaptable to whomever the new owner is.

JM: How do you market a home where craftsmanship and technology share equal billing?

LW: When marketing a home of this caliber, our goal is to tell a cohesive story that appeals to both the tech-minded and luxury buyer. We showcase the balance between timeless elegance and modern innovation, highlighting design elements that are as functional as they are beautiful. Through high-quality visuals and interactive features, we capture the home’s flow, technology and lifestyle—presenting not just a property, but an elevated living experience where luxury and innovation meet.

For more information, please visit https://retsy.com.