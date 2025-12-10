BBB National Programs’ Digital Advertising Accountability Program (DAAP) has worked with Zillow Group to bring several of its digital platforms—Zillow, Trulia, HotPads and StreetEasy—into alignment with the Digital Advertising Alliance’s (DAA) Self-Regulatory Principles for interest-based advertising (IBA), according to a release issued Dec. 10.

DAAP’s routine monitoring identifies third-party data collection for IBA on Zillow.com and expanded its review to additional Zillow Group properties, including mobile apps. The review found inconsistencies in enhanced notice features required under the DAA Transparency Principle, including broken links, missing disclosures and absent statements of adherence to DAA Principles, according to the release.

DAAP also noted third-party collection of precise location data within the Zillow mobile app prior to initiating its inquiry. This activity was no longer observed once the review was underway. Zillow Group stated that precise location data is not collected or processed by default.

In response, Zillow Group conducted internal assessments of its websites and mobile apps to identify areas requiring updates. The company implemented several changes to meet DAA requirements.

Website enhancements

To address enhanced notice obligations, Zillow Group:



Added “Ad Choices” footer links across Zillow, Trulia, HotPads and StreetEasy that direct users to updated IBA disclosures in the Website Privacy Notice.

Revised the Privacy Notice to more prominently explain interest-based advertising practices and provide access to additional information and opt-out tools.

Included descriptions of third-party tracking technologies, industry opt-out mechanisms, and a statement of adherence to DAA Principles.

Mobile app updates

Because Zillow authorized a third-party collection of unique identifiers for IBA in its mobile apps, the platforms were subject to first-party cross-app requirements under the DAA Mobile Guidance.

To meet those standards, the company:

Added prominent links within the Privacy Notice and app settings to direct users to IBA details and the Privacy Portal.

Updated app store listings to link directly to the IBA section of the Privacy Notice.

Added “Ad Choices” links within the mobile app settings pages for iOS and Android.

