Reliance has announced its sweeping rebrand to RELIANCEai™, marking a bold transformation in the company’s identity and platform direction, and reflecting the industry’s shift toward intelligent, immersive and deeply integrated technology experiences.

Founded in 2001, Reliance Network stated that it grew from a small real estate tech team into the enterprise infrastructure behind tens of thousands of websites, CRMs and digital marketing systems across North America. As customer expectations, industry regulations and AI capabilities accelerated, the company said it evolved to meet a new era of digital real estate.



The shift to RELIANCEai represents both the company’s new name and the overarching framework of its next-generation platform, as stated in a release. While continuing its long-standing commitment to beautiful websites, advanced SEO performance and exceptional client support, RELIANCEai introduces a deeper emphasis on intelligent automation, cinematic user experiences and data-driven marketing solutions built for scale.



Accompanying the new identity is a visual transformation: a redesigned logo and—coming soon—a new website experience built to feel more film than software, the company said. It reflects a future where real estate technology doesn’t sit in the background but becomes an immersive extension of a brand’s story.



“RELIANCEai is more than our new name, it’s our new chapter,” said Sean McRae, CEO of RELIANCEai. “The industry is changing faster than ever, and we believe technology should meet that moment with clarity, intelligence and emotion. This rebrand captures the scale of what we’ve built and the ambition of where we are going all while remaining loyal to our reputation of providing unparalleled service.”



“RELIANCEai is the natural evolution of who we’ve become,” said Nick Villanti, COO of RELIANCEai. “Our customers rely on us to innovate on their behalf, to anticipate what’s next and to build technology that elevates every interaction.”



With its new identity, RELIANCEai stated its rebrand signals a commitment to helping agents and brokerages thrive amid rising consumer expectations, increasing regulatory complexity and the expanding influence of AI.



The new RELIANCEai brand and website experience debut soon at RelianceAI.com, with expanded platform enhancements continuing to roll out into the New Year.