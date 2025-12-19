According to the Institute’s December 2025 Luxury Market Report the luxury real estate market in November offered a precise snapshot of a market operating with intention–resilient, measured, and increasingly predictable. For luxury professionals, this is not a sign of stagnation, but of maturation.

Following October’s notable uptick in activity, November transitioned into a more moderated pace. Inventory, new listings, and sales eased slightly, coming in just below November 2024 levels.

While this aligns with typical late-fall seasonality, it also reflects a broader structural shift. The luxury market has moved beyond the volatility of recent years and is now operating in a more disciplined, equilibrium-driven environment.

Interpreting the numbers through a luxury lens

Year-to-date performance underscores this normalization. Through the first eleven months of 2025, single-family luxury homes continued to outperform, posting a 5.7% increase in sales compared to the same period last year. Attached luxury property sales followed a more restrained trajectory and is currently 2.1% below 2024 levels.

November data reinforces this longer-term perspective. Single-family sales declined a modest 1.2% year over year but remained nearly 20% higher than November 2023. Attached properties experienced a 5.7% annual decline, while still improving 4.3% over 2023. For professionals advising clients, this signals a market that is cooling in the near term but strengthening when viewed across cycles.

The primary driver of November’s softer sales was a sharp pullback in new listings from October – down 33.7% for single-family homes and 29.5% for attached properties. Seasonality played a role, but seller psychology was equally influential. As seen during the August pause, many homeowners adopted a wait-and-see posture amid anticipated interest-rate decisions. Others, particularly those with properties requiring updates, opted to defer listing until the spring, especially if current conditions were not aligning with pricing expectations.

With fewer turnkey listings entering the market, transaction volume naturally softened. Demand, however, remained intact. Buyers simply encountered fewer compelling opportunities.

Pricing holds firm amid lower volume



Despite the decline in activity, pricing resilience remained a defining feature. Homes sold closer to their asking prices than in October, narrowing the spread and aligning closely with November 2024 performance. Attached luxury properties saw median prices rise 2.2% year over year and 5.8% month over month. Single-family median prices held steady, just 1.8% below last November but up 2.1% from October.

Collectively, these dynamics point to a market that is neither accelerating nor contracting aggressively, but instead continuing to recalibrate within a healthy, balanced range. For luxury advisors, this reinforces the importance of nuanced, data-driven guidance rather than reactive pricing or volume-based strategies.

Rates are creating predictability, not pressure

While luxury buyers are less sensitive to interest rates from an affordability standpoint, monetary policy still plays a critical role in shaping confidence, timing, and liquidity decisions.

December’s third U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut of the year brought the federal funds rate to a range of 3.5% – 3.75% but signalled that the easing cycle is likely nearing its conclusion. Forward projections point to only modest cuts ahead – one in 2026 and one in 2027 – establishing a clearer, more predictable rate environment.

In Canada, the Bank of Canada held its rate at 2.25%, expressing confidence in inflation trends and overall economic stability. This suggests Canadian mortgage rates are likely to remain steady, with potential for incremental easing later in 2026.

For the luxury sector, stability matters more than stimulus. Higher rates tend to encourage discernment; steady or declining rates help unlock pent-up demand. As we move into 2026, it is anticipated that consistency in the rate environment will support more confident, deliberate decision-making on both sides of the transaction.

Luxury buyers remain intentional and investment-focused



Buyer behavior in November closely mirrored patterns seen throughout 2025. Affluent buyers remain active, but highly intentional. Properties offering privacy, sustainability, wellness-oriented design, customization, and true exclusivity continue to outperform. Homes lacking these attributes are facing longer consideration periods and increased scrutiny.

Luxury real estate today serves a dual role: a lifestyle asset and a stabilizing component within increasingly diversified portfolios that may include private credit, digital assets, and global equities. As a result, buyers are analytical, patient, and long-term oriented. When the right opportunity does not present itself, they wait, not from uncertainty, but from confidence.

Sellers are adapting to this reality. Strategic preparation, elevated presentation, and disciplined, data-informed pricing are now essential to capturing buyer attention in a market where expectations are higher and decisions are more deliberate.

Looking ahead to 2026



November’s performance offers a clear preview of the luxury landscape entering early 2026: measured, stable, and driven by intention rather than momentum. Opportunities remain strong, but success will favor professionals who lead with insight, strategy, and a deep understanding of evolving buyer and seller psychology.

To read the full report, visit: https://www.luxuryhomemarketing.com/real-estate-agents/ILHM-luxury-report.html

Now is the time to deepen your expertise. Leverage insights from The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, stay informed through monthly reports, and position yourself as the trusted voice your clients rely on to navigate a market built on confidence, balance, and long-term value.