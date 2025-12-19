The REAL AI Guide for Real Estate Agents, a book focused on practical applications of artificial intelligence in real estate, is now featured in the Realtor® Store, the official bookstore of the National Association of Realtors® (NAR). The title has remained a top-selling real estate sales book on Amazon since its release in early October, according to a release.

The book is currently listed among the Realtor® Store’s top new titles and is included in NAR’s holiday promotion, offering Realtor® members access to member pricing and a limited-time discount.

“It’s an honor to have the book included and featured in the Realtor Store,” says author Kevin Hawkins, president of WAV Group Communications. Hawkins says the book arrives as interest in AI continues to grow across the industry, while many professionals remain uncertain about how to begin using the technology.

According to recent research from NAR, 32% of Realtors® have not yet used AI tools in their business.

“Agents and brokers can quickly learn many ways to save a huge amount of time each week,” says Hawkins. “Some will use that time to grow their business. Others will use it just to take a lunch break a few times a week. Either way, this book shows agents how to save time with AI in very practical, real-world ways.”

Hawkins says the book is designed for both AI newcomers and more experienced users. “The REAL AI Guide was written specifically for those agents, as well as to help more tech-savvy agents using AI improve their skills,” he adds. “Rather than assuming technical knowledge or prior experience, the book is designed to help any agent or broker become comfortable with AI quickly, confidently and safely.”

The book includes a chapter titled “The Seven Day AI Challenge,” which outlines simple ways agents and brokers can apply AI to everyday work tasks. It also addresses common risks associated with using free AI tools in business settings.

The book was edited by Korey Hawkins, Hawkin’s son, who is also the co-creator of REAL AI, a weekly newsletter focused on AI in real estate. Launched in August 2023, the newsletter has expanded to include The REAL AI Podcast, an AI-generated audio series based on its weekly content.

The REAL AI Guide for Real Estate Agents is available in paperback and Kindle formats.

For more information, visit www.wavgroup.com/ai/.