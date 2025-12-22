MARIS (Mid America Regional Information Systems) MLS has launched a broker revenue share program that returns revenue generated from MLS data access back to participating brokers who contribute listings to the marketplace.

According to the organization, the 2025 program generated a revenue share pool of more than $250,000. The initiative is structured to distribute income derived from MARIS data feed partnerships to qualifying brokers, based on listings entered into the MLS.

“To the best of our knowledge, MARIS is the only MLS in the country to implement a revenue share program as a revenue-neutral line item in the budget,” says Cameron Paine, president and CEO of MARIS. “Regardless of whether MARIS has a good or bad year financially, every dollar earned from data feeds will be returned to qualifying brokers, reinforcing our strong commitment to fairness, innovation and returning value to our broker partners.”

Under the program guidelines, listings that closed or leased in Matrix database between December 1, 2024 and December 1, 2025, and that were active in the MLS for more than one day, are eligible to receive an equal share of the revenue pool. Listings kept exclusive to brokerage offices are excluded, as they do not contribute to the broader MLS marketplace.

“Data is at the heart of every real estate transaction,” said Chad Wilson, MARIS chairman and head of The Chad Wilson Group at Keller Williams Realty West. “Our tiered, metered feed is recognition that timely, accurate, and comprehensive real estate data has value—and that the value should accrue to the benefit of the brokers adding their listing data to the MLS.”

MARIS said the program is intended to encourage participation in the MLS by tying data contributions directly to financial returns.

“I may not be the largest broker in town, so my profit share will be a lot less than a big brokerage, but knowing that I’ll get a check for every active listing I close in ARIS? That matters,” said Dennis Norman, MARIS vice chairman and broker at MORE, REALTORS®.

For more information, visit marismls.com.