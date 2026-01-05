Above, from left, Brian Buffini and Dermot Buffini

Buffini & Company has announced a leadership transition as Dermot Buffini steps down from his role as chief executive officer after 13 years, and company founder Brian Buffini assumes the role of chairman and CEO.

Dermot Buffini became CEO in 2013, guiding Buffini & Company through a period of significant growth and global expansion, the company stated. Under his leadership, the company reached millions of real estate professionals worldwide through live events, training, coaching and strategic partnerships, helping elevate agent productivity and leadership development across the industry.

Dermot Buffini will continue his involvement with the company as a board advisor and international brand ambassador, as stated in a release. In this role, he will support international growth initiatives, represent the Buffini & Company brand globally, support the company with its sponsorship and partnership strategy, and continue speaking engagements with top industry leaders. He will also continue hosting The Curious CEO YouTube channel, which has surpassed 115,000 subscribers in under a year and features in-depth conversations with influential CEOs and entrepreneurs.

“Today, Buffini & Company celebrates its 30th anniversary, and Dermot has been an integral part of that journey for the last 26 years. I’m grateful for his impact and his leadership for our organization and excited for this next chapter of growth. Dermot’s leadership has been instrumental in shaping Buffini & Company into the industry leader it is today,” said Brian Buffini.

Reflecting on the transition, Dermot Buffini said, “After 13 incredibly rewarding years as CEO, I’m proud of what our team accomplished during a time of meaningful change in the real estate industry. The new year represents fresh opportunities, and I’m excited to continue inspiring leaders through speaking, international expansion, strategic partnerships, and The Curious CEO. Buffini & Company is well positioned for continued success.”

Buffini & Company stated it remains committed to its mission of helping real estate professionals generate leads, increase income and achieve the good life through proven, referral-based systems.

