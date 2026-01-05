Above, top row from left, Christina Pappas and Todd Sumney; bottom row from left, Michael Valdes and DeAnn Golden.

While many ingredients will be added to your 2026 recipe for success, there are a few key components that can make or break your business in the year ahead.

In the closing session of RISMedia’s 6th Annual Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year, “The Top 3 Factors That Will Shape Success This Year,” four industry leaders will highlight the most important factors that agents need to focus on in order to shape their success in 2026.

The virtual educational event will take place on Thursday, January 8, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET and will be packed with powerful insights, proven strategies and market intelligence from some of the industry’s most respected leaders.

Heading up this session will be:

Christina Pappas, President, The Keyes Company and Illustrated Properties

Michael Valdes, CEO of LPT International & Global President of Aperture, LPT International

DeAnn Golden, President & CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

Todd Sumney, Chief Industry Officer, HomeSmart International

Sharing some insights to their session, the panelists commented:



“The landscape has changed,” said Pappas. “The fundamentals haven’t: Mindset, relationships, and value.”

“We need to quiet the noise that is so prevalent in our industry now and get back to basics and serve our clients,” added Valdes.

Golden said: “High tech, AI and automation may scale your business—but high touch is what sustains it.”

And Sumney shared: “This industry is all about relationships—2026 is the year to increase your focus on serving and helping people, increasing communications and conversations and building and strengthening those relationships.”

This year’s overall theme—“Turning the Corner in 2026: How to Make the Most of a Better Market”—will explore how top brokers, executives and agents are taking advantage of the shifting real estate landscape to maximize opportunities in the year ahead. Attendees will gain actionable takeaways to strengthen their business, including strategies for improving your value proposition, maximizing AI, revamping your marketing, forging connections with today’s buyers and sellers, and much more.

Can’t attend live? Your registration includes full access to all session replays, so you can catch every insight on your own schedule.

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with the industry’s top minds and position yourself for success in 2026.

