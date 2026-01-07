Accompanying buyer clients to tour houses for sale is an upbeat experience…mostly for them. For unless they’ve purchased homes before, they likely won’t be inspecting every little thing all that closely. It’s for you to find issues, some of which may be obvious and some lurking quietly. Here are several you must tell buyers about if you discover yourself. While those properties may then be rejected, trust in you as their expert agent will be reinforced.

Foundation cracks

Cracks wider than 1/4 inch, sagging floors or doors that won’t close easily can mean foundation issues. Water damage from poor drainage can weaken the foundation over time, causing walls to bow or floors to slope. Foundation issues can be costly to address, and they may not show up in a house inspection report. A foundation specialist will know if there’s a problem or just normal settling.

Roof/flashing issues

The inspection will reveal whether a roof needs replacing, but there can be less obvious problems. Missing shingles, visible leaks or sagging sections are red flags. Damaged flashing around chimneys and vents can allow water into the attic, leading to wood rot and mold. It’s important for you as the agent to try and gain as much knowledge as possible about every aspect of the roof.

Plumbing/water problems

Many first-time buyers, polite when in a seller’s home, won’t give every single faucet, showerhead and hose their full attention for multiple minutes. But you as the agent should, to make sure they work properly. Additionally, main line issues, slab leaks or outdated polybutylene pipes can be big issues going forward. Chronic leaks or signs of water damage can mean bigger problems as well.

Electrical hitches

Same deal as plumbing/water issues, wherein your buyer clients probably won’t make sure every outlet performs up to stuff, so you must. Something should be plugged into bare outlets to make sure they work as well. Homes with insufficient amperage for modern appliances or outdated fuse boxes also raise concerns. These are easy things to learn before an inspection.