The Keyes Company has announced the addition of The Landmark IV Group (Landmark IV Realty) to its Hollywood office, further strengthening its presence in Broward County and South Florida.

Led by broker Janie Berman and her daughter, Amy Berman, Landmark IV Realty has been a fixture in the Hollywood real estate market for decades, known for its deep community ties and commitment to personalized service, a release noted.

Bringing Landmark IV Realty into its Hollywood office, Keyes says it aims to expand its local footprint while providing the group with access to global affiliations, advanced technology and full-service operational support. The combined platform allows Landmark IV Group to enhance productivity while maintaining the personalized attention for clients.

“This is more than just a merger; it is a union of two families with similar philosophies,” says Ron Yanks, Keyes’ Broward regional sales manager. “Landmark IV Realty’s decades-long presence in Hollywood, impeccable reputation and generational leadership make them a perfect fit. Our infrastructure, from marketing tools to global networks, will enable the Landmark IV Group to continue to flourish.”

Amy Berman brings a background of marketing, business development and agent training, shaped by nearly a decade with Landmark IV Realty and her family’s more than 45 years of combined real estate experience.

“I am proud to continue to bring my non-traditional blend of sales, marketing, business development and training into the Landmark IV Group under Keyes,” she says.

“For decades, Landmark IV Realty has operated with a foundation of honesty, integrity and good-faith negotiations. We are deeply committed to delivering the same exceptional service and meaningful support,” Janie Berman adds. “Our partnership with Keyes will continue to enhance the opportunities available to both our clients and agents with even more resources to succeed.”

For more information, visit www.keyes.com.