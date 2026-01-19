Gen X and millennials are set to be the two largest cohorts to inherit $4.6 trillion in global real estate wealth over the next 10 years according to new data from the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program’s 2026 Trend Report (the report), which finds that the U.S. is expected to capture 52% of that property transfer, funneling a historical share of generational wealth into U.S. real estate.

Drawing on three years of luxury home sales data, insights from global wealth research companies and a survey of more than 100 Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Property Specialists, the report highlights how Gen X and millennial buyers are reframing luxury through lifestyle choices, intentional investment and a renewed appetite for distinctive, high-functioning homes.

“The next generations are inheriting a historic amount of wealth and approaching luxury with intention,” said Michael Altneu, vice president of the program. “They are choosing homes that reflect their identity, support their day-to-day lifestyles and protect long-term financial value. For many, real estate has become a strategic piece of their wealth planning and a sanctuary for their well-being.”

As the global wealth transfer unfolds, the report finds that the luxury housing market has begun to diverge from the broader real estate landscape. While higher rates and affordability challenges have tempered activity in some markets, affluent buyers are steadily expanding their property portfolios. Since 2020, global wealth among high-net-worth individuals has grown nearly 40%, including a 29.4% increase in real estate holdings, underscoring real estate’s role as a long-term wealth anchor.

The report finds that broader wealth accumulation is further reshaping luxury demand, with buyers viewing real estate as a resilient investment, favoring values- and experience-driven homes, and embracing “living large” over quiet luxury. These shifts are setting the stage for several key trends that will define where the luxury market is headed next.

Report trends for 2026 include:

Market resiliency is guiding buyer decisions. Luxury markets have remained notably steady even during shifting economic conditions.

The U.S. is positioned to benefit most from the great wealth transfer. The U.S. is expected to lead the world in new luxury real estate activity over the next 10 years, driven by the Great Wealth Transfer and sustained investment from affluent buyers.

“Nest investing” is redirecting luxury spending toward real estate. Luxury buyers are increasingly treating the home as both a lifestyle investment and a core wealth strategy, fueling a rise in what the report defines as a “nest investing” dynamic.

New luxury hotspots emerge in the South and Midwest. Wealth migration is redrawing the global luxury map, and a new class of cities is emerging as the next-generation safe harbors for affluent buyers. Affluent buyers are seeking out markets based on their stability, long-term real estate value and lifestyle amenities, putting a new crop of cities on the luxury map.

Living large is replacing quiet luxury. Affluent buyers are moving beyond understated minimalism and embracing homes that deliver more space, functionality and distinction. Rising demand for larger footprints, multi-use living and estate-style characteristics is reshaping luxury preferences.

For the full report, go here.