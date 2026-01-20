Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors® has announced Johnathan Dolphus as its 2026 president. Dolphus brings 16 years of real estate industry experience and a background in collaborative leadership, with a focus on education, innovation and consumer advocacy to support the association’s members across South Florida.

“This past year has tested and transformed South Florida real estate in unprecedented ways,” says Dolphus. “Yet through every challenge, Realtors® have remained the steady, trusted voice consumers rely on. As I step into this role, I’m committed to strengthening that foundation, equipping our members to guide buyers and sellers through shifting markets, rising costs and new complexities with confidence and clarity.”

The association says as president, Dolphus will prioritize enhancing the member experience through streamlined governance, improved communication and continued investment in technology. His agenda includes simplifying association structures to encourage engagement, modernizing how information is delivered to members, and expanding education and professional development opportunities designed to help Realtors® remain competitive in a changing market.

He also plans to support the responsible use of innovation, including artificial intelligence within BeachesMLS, to improve data accuracy, operational efficiency and compliance, while delivering added value to both members and consumers.

“Jonathan steps into this role at a pivotal moment for our industry,” says Dionna Hall, CEO of Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors®. “His leadership, strategic mindset and commitment to innovation position our association to better serve members while continuing to elevate the Realtor® brand across South Florida. We’re excited to work alongside him as we advance initiatives that support growth, clarity and long-term impact for our members.”

Looking ahead, Dolphus sees strong opportunity for South Florida real estate, citing rising demand, improving lending conditions and the region’s continued appeal to buyers and investors. By aligning leadership, technology and communication strategies, he aims to ensure Realtors® are well-equipped to guide consumers confidently through the next chapter of the market.

For more information, visit rworld.com.