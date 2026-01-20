The ability to pay the bills is one of the most important reasons why people choose to live where they do. According to the 2025 National Movers Study compiled by United Van Lines, some states are clearly cheaper when it comes to budgets. Here are the 10 states attracting the highest percentage of Americans seeking better financial opportunities.

Oklahoma 17.10%

Oklahoma continues to rank among the most affordable states in the U.S., landing in the No. 4 spot for lowest cost of living, according to a recent Visual Capitalist article using data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The ranking highlights a trend seen across the southern U.S., where everyday expenses like groceries, rent, energy bills and fuel remain lower than in other regions. Oklahoma’s cost of living came in lower than several Midwest states, including Iowa, North Dakota and Nebraska.

At the center of the ranking is a metric called “regional price parity,” which compares prices for goods and services across all 50 states to the national average. The U.S. index is set at 100. States with scores below that number are considered less expensive. Oklahoma’s regional price parity score was 88, placing it well below the national average and making it one of the most budget-friendly states in the country.

South Dakota 14.30%

South Dakota has the 13th-lowest cost of living in the country. The cost of living in South Dakota is lower than that of five out of six of its neighboring states. If you need your budget to stretch a bit further, you can consider a move to Iowa, which borders South Dakota and is the 8th-most affordable state in the U.S. But don’t be surprised to see South Dakota on any list of the best affordable places to live in the U.S.

According to 2022 data from the BEA, the average total personal consumption cost in South Dakota is $48,997 annually. Put another way, the average monthly expense for one person is $4,083 in South Dakota.

West Virginia 11.10%

West Virginia is one of the most affordable places to live in the U.S. From its scenic mountain landscapes to its strong sense of community, the state offers a laid-back lifestyle that appeals to nature lovers, families and remote workers alike.

Whether you’re hiking the Greenbrier River Trail, enjoying a small-town cafe in Wheeling or attending a football game in Morgantown, life here comes with a lower price tag. The cost of living is about 20.6% below the national average, with especially low housing costs, making it easier to find room in your budget for the things that matter most.

4 Delaware 9.30%

Delaware doesn’t top the list of most affordable states, but it’s not at the bottom, either. Instead, Delaware falls near the middle when it comes to cost of living, placing 35th among all U.S. states on the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s (MERIC’s) 2025 First Quarter Annual Average Cost of Living Index.

Delaware’s cost of living index number is 103.5, meaning it’s only slightly more expensive than the baseline number of 100. Utilities are more affordable in Delaware than the national average, while housing and healthcare costs are a bit pricier. According to data from the BEA, the average personal consumption expenditures per person add up to $57,672.

Nevada 8.10%

Living in Nevada is more expensive than the national average. Food expenses run 3% above average at $412 monthly for an individual and $1,339 for a family, while utilities, transportation and healthcare costs are 0.5% higher at about $879 per month for one person and $1,954 for a household. If you want to buy a home in Nevada, you will find that it is one of the highest-priced residential home markets in the country. The advantages of living in Nevada are many, but the high cost of buying a home is not one of them.

Kentucky 8.00%

Kentucky is one of the top five states where the salary needed to live comfortably is the lowest.

In 2025, the salary needed for a single person to live comfortably in Kentucky was $83,574.40. This is a more than $3,000 increase from 2024. But what is the average salary in Kentucky? According to Income by Zip Code, the median income for a single person was $31,871 in 2024, while the average was $34,960.

The Bluegrass State fares even better when it comes to the salary needed for a family of four to live comfortably in 2025, settling in at $192,940.80. This ranks the second cheapest among states for 2025.

Iowa 6.80%

Iowa has the second-lowest cost of living among Midwestern states, beating out neighboring states like Minnesota, Illinois and Nebraska. It also ranks as the state with the sixth-lowest cost of living in the U.S. The average cost of living is $47,833 per person, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis Cost of Living Index. That translates to average monthly expenses of $3,986 per person.

Relatively low housing costs make Iowa one of the best affordable places in the U.S. Iowa has 1,449,340 housing units and a 71.5% ownership rate, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. And as of August 2025, the average home price in Iowa is $233,008, per data compiled by Zillow.

Nebraska 6.50%

In Nebraska, average monthly expenses include $1,345 for groceries, $720 for utilities, $1,796 for housing, $397 for healthcare—adding up to $7,628 per month. That’s below the national average. Knowing how these costs compare gives a clear picture of day-to-day living expenses and helps people decide how far their income can go in Nebraska versus other parts of the country.

Monthly living expenses in Nebraska vary depending on whether people own or rent a home and the size of the household. Homeowners often have higher monthly costs due to mortgage payments, property taxes and insurance, while renters typically spend less—though exact costs can vary widely by location. Family size also makes a big difference. For couples with children aged 6-17, the average monthly cost of living is $8,009 for homeowners.

North Carolina 6.20%

The cost of living in North Carolina is 4% lower than the national average. Housing is 14% lower than the national average, while utilities are 1% lower. When it comes to basic necessities such as food and clothing, groceries cost roughly the same as they do in the rest of the country, while clothing costs 1% higher.

Healthcare services such as doctor check-ups and dentistry cost 6% higher in North Carolina compared to the national average. At the same time, non-necessary expenses such as entertainment and grooming services are 1% higher.

South Carolina 6.00%

Living in South Carolina is more expensive than the national average, with housing costs 16% lower than average ($1,008 per month for a single person and $1,848 per month for a family of four). Food expenses run 0% above average at $400 monthly for an individual and $1,300 for a family, while utilities, transportation and healthcare costs are 3.9% lower at about $841 per month for one person and $1,872 for a household.