Forbes Global Properties has announced that Intero Real Estate Services has joined the global network in an expansion into the Bay Area in California. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Intero Real Estate Services will represent the global network by bringing a powerful combination of local expertise, industry leadership and values rooted in trust, respect and integrity.

“Intero Real Estate Services’ dedication to client service, professional excellence and industry leadership makes them an ideal addition to our network,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties. “We’re proud to welcome the team to Forbes Global Properties and look forward to the firm’s continued success.”

Intero Real Estate Services stated it offers a comprehensive suite of services including pre-sale renovation, mortgage, title and escrow, home insurance and home warranty. They have positioned the company to support clients at every stage of the real estate journey.

“For more than two decades, Intero has equipped our agents with unique partnerships to deliver exceptional results,” said Scott Chase, co-president of Intero Real Estate Services. “With Forbes Global Properties’ robust platform and expansive network, we’re now positioned to offer our clients an even greater level of exposure and service.”

As members of Forbes Global Properties, Intero Real Estate Services will have the opportunity to reach Forbes’ engaged audience of more than 167 million to connect, inspire, and inform homebuyers.

For more information about Intero, visit www.intero.com. For more information about Forbes Global Properties, visit forbesglobalproperties.com.