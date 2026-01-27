.RealEstate, an official partner of the National Association of Realtors® (NAR), announced the release of a new unified digital platform that helps real estate professionals build, launch and manage their online presence in one place. The launch follows the company’s August 2025 rebrand from Get.Realtor to .RealEstate and reflects its shift from domains to a broader digital branding and marketing ecosystem, according to a release.

“When we originally began our business, we were known primarily for domains,” says Colleen Doyle, vice president, RIN and strategic initiatives at the National Association of Realtors®. “Over the last five years, we’ve expanded into a more complete digital branding solution, and this refresh under .RealEstate better reflects what we’ve become and where we’re headed.”

As part of the brand refresh, NAR said .RealEstate introduced an all-new digital experience featuring updated website technology, enhanced tools and a more intuitive onboarding process designed to help real estate professionals establish a polished online presence quickly and efficiently.

The new platform offers website packages tailored to professionals at every stage of their business, from newly licensed agents to multi-office brokerages. Users can choose from more than 45 professionally designed website templates, including specialized options for luxury real estate, commercial, property management, teams, farms and land, among others.

To further streamline content creation and visibility, the platform incorporates AI-powered website and SEO tools that help generate on-brand copy and support optimization. An integrated CRM allows professionals to manage contacts, track leads and handle follow-up activities from a single dashboard, while professional email solutions, featuring exclusive .realtor and .realestate addresses, reinforce credibility and industry alignment.

“We want more real estate professionals to own their digital space,” Doyle says. “Our solutions are built to be mobile-ready and SEO-ready so professionals can get online quickly and focus on serving clients.”

To learn more, visit https://get.realestate.

For more information, visit facts.realtor.