Lofty has announced the launch of Lofty AOS, the first agentic AI operating system for real estate professionals. Designed specifically for brokerage and their agents, Lofty AOS is built to autonomously plan and execute entire workflows, removing common barriers to AI adoption and shifting how real estate professionals leverage artificial intelligence in their businesses, according to a release.

Unlike traditional AI tools that require users to prompt each individual task, Lofty AOS is designed to take ownership of end-to-end workflows. The system can prioritize leads, engage prospects, manage transactions, build websites and plan and execute social media strategies, the company explains.

“The future of real estate belongs to organizations that move beyond simple AI tools and embrace agentic systems that can act as a force multiplier for productivity, consistency and performance” says Joe Chen, CEO of Lofty. “As an AI leader, we are proud to help lead the real estate industry through the next iteration of AI transformation and leverage agentic AI to drive exponential business growth.”

The platform operated through a network of specialized AI “agents,” each focused on a distinct area of the real estate business, including:



AI assistant , which prioritizes high-value tasks for agents

Sales agent , which engages and qualifies leads, provides call scripts, and analyzes sales calls

Social agent , which creates and posts social media content

Homeowner agent , which enriches databases and automates home valuation marketing

Website builder , which designs SEO-optimized websites

SEO/AEO manager , which enhances visibility across traditional and AI search engines

Transaction coordinator , which manages key steps in the transaction process

“The difference between traditional AI and Agentic AI is a distinction that matters–both for the real estate industry and Lofty as an organization,” noted Taylor. “There are organizational and operational shifts that need to happen to ensure it is truly transformative, and I’m thrilled to share what we’ve learned to drive widespread AI adoption across teams and workflows for maximum business results.”

For more information, visit lofty.com.