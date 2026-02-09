Oregon REALTORS® announced a partnership with SkySlope to provide its members with complimentary access to Breeze, a digital disclosure program designed to simplify and streamline one of the most paperwork-heavy parts of a real estate transaction.

A release from SkySlope says Breeze replaces lengthy, complex disclosure forms with guided digital questionnaires that sellers can complete on their phone or computer. The platform organizes and generates accurate, ready-to-use disclosures automatically. Integrated tools, including MLS data integration and e-signatures through DigiSign, further reduce friction, helping agents at the same time while improving accuracy and compliance, the company says.

“Oregon REALTORS® are looking for technology that saves time and reduces complexity,” says Dr. Tony Kelly, president of Oregon REALTORS®. “By offering Breeze as a member benefit, we’re providing Realtors® with a smart solution that helps them work faster and deliver an even better client experience.”

SkySlope notes it supports more than 900,000 real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada with transaction management and digital workflow solutions that reduce manual work and help agents focus on serving clients and closing deals.

“We want to save agents time and headaches,” says Tyler Smith, CEO of SkySlope. “With Breeze, we’ve made complicated disclosure forms simple, smart, and even kind of fun—helping agents move faster, look more professional, and give their clients a stress-free experience.”

For more information, visit SkySlope.com.