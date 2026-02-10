Fathom Realty has announced the appointment of Lori Muller as president of Fathom Realty, effective February 9, 2026. Muller succeeds Samantha Giuggio, who will be stepping down from her roles as president of Fathom Realty and chief operating officer of Fathom Holdings.

Muller brings more than two decades of leadership experience in residential real estate to the national technology-driven real estate services company, most recently serving as president of the U.S. organization at EXIT Realty Corp. International, where she oversaw brokerage operations, agent growth and strategic initiatives nationwide with over 25,000 agents.

Throughout her career, Muller has been recognized for driving agent success, fostering strong company culture, and leading large-scale operational growth.



“Lori is a proven, people-first leader with deep operational expertise and a strong track record of empowering agents and brokerage leaders,” said Marco Fregenal, chief executive officer of the company. “As Fathom continues to scale its agent-centric platform and expand its integrated services model, Lori’s experience leading high-performing organizations and her passion for agent success make her the ideal person to lead Fathom Realty into its next phase of growth.”

Muller added, “I am passionate about the opportunity to lead Fathom Realty into its next chapter of growth. Our industry is experiencing significant momentum in the merger and acquisition space, which creates incredible opportunity when paired with the right leadership. I am excited about what we are building at Fathom—a community designed to serve agents, fuel their businesses, unlock new opportunities, and empower their success in an ever-changing market.”

Of Giuggio’s stepping down from the role, Fregenal said, “I have had the honor of working with Samantha for over 14 years. Samantha has been instrumental in shaping the culture, growth and operational excellence that define our company today. Under her leadership, Fathom has expanded into 42 states and Washington, D.C., supporting over 15,000 licensed agents with best-in-class systems, training and support. She helped launch Fathom Elevate, our concierge solution for agent marketing, transaction support and coaching, which continues to set a new industry standard for agent services. Her passion, integrity, and vision have made a lasting impact, and she will always be a part of the Fathom legacy.”

Giuggio commented, “For more than 15 years, Fathom has been my professional home and extended family. Choosing to step down from my leadership roles was a personal decision, made with gratitude for the past and intention for my future. I met Lori Muller more than a year ago, and it was clear to me that she had the qualities needed to lead at the highest level. I am confident in her leadership and pleased to support her as she guides Fathom Realty’s continued growth. I’m truly excited for the next phase of my journey.”

Fregenal further added, “This leadership transition reflects the strength and maturity of our company. We are building for the long term, and Lori’s leadership will help ensure we continue delivering exceptional value to our agents while driving sustainable growth for our shareholders.”

For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com.