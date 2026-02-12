Above, from left, Lorena Torees, Denise May and Angela Feathers

Denise May – Realtor®/Team Leader

Angela Feathers – Realtor®

Lorena Torres – Realtor®

Markets served: Greater El Paso, Texas; Las Cruces and Southern New Mexico

Years in business: 26

With JPAR since: 2020

Why did you choose to partner with JPAR after years as independent agents?

Denise May: We’ve worked together in different capacities since the early days of our careers, starting in new-home sales and expanding into resales and New Mexico. When I joined JPAR in 2020, it became clear that their tools, broker support and culture aligned perfectly with how we already operated. JPAR gave us the structure and flexibility to reunite as a team and elevate our service.

How has JPAR enhanced the service you provide clients?

Angela Feathers: JPAR provides powerful technology, comprehensive buyer and seller solutions and ongoing coaching that helps us stay competitive in any market. Access to brokers, training and offices across Texas allows us to serve clients confidently and seamlessly.

How has that impacted your business growth?

Lorena Torres: The majority of our business comes from referrals and repeat clients. JPAR’s marketing and social media guidance has helped us amplify that foundation and reach new clients while maintaining a personal, relationship-driven approach.

What stands out about the markets you serve?

Angela Feathers: El Paso remains one of the most affordable major markets in Texas and offers a strong sense of community. In addition to local and regional buyers, we serve a significant military population, with a steady influx of clients relocating through Fort Bliss and White Sands Missile Range.

Being next-door neighbors to Mexico creates a unique cross-border market dynamic. El Paso benefits from a steady flow of professionals and business owners with ties across the border, adding stability, diversity and a resilient real estate market fueled by a natural fusion of culture, commerce and lifestyle.

What market trends are you seeing right now?

Denise May: Move-in-ready homes continue to perform well, while buyers are more selective. Pricing and condition matter more than ever. With a strong local economy and measured new construction, we anticipate stable values and balanced inventory.

How do you stay competitive?

Lorena Torres: We stay focused on listening, transparency and trust. Combining decades of experience with adaptability and data-driven guidance keeps us ahead.

How do you go above and beyond for clients?

Angela Feathers: We are all full-time agents, available seven days a week, and we have operated this way consistently throughout our entire careers. From first-time buyer education to seller preparation, staging guidance and clear financial breakdowns, we help clients make informed decisions with confidence. Strong negotiation is one of our core strengths.

How do your community roots support your success?

Lorena Torres: We live where we work. Our involvement in local events and charities builds genuine, long-lasting relationships. JPAR’s brand recognition enhances that trust while allowing us to stay deeply connected to our communities.

For more information, visit https://www.jpar.com/.