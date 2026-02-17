Editor’s Note: Social Skills is a bi-monthly feature in RISMedia’s Daily News focused on social media and digital marketing tips, trends and solutions for agents and brokers.

When it comes to social media for real estate professionals, platforms like Instagram and TikTok can be great for showcasing listing photos, sharing property tours and reaching your target audience of buyers and sellers through creative visuals. But if you’re looking to find where wealth is managed and major life transitions are planned, LinkedIn is the place to be.

For many agents, LinkedIn may seem like a digital graveyard—a place where profiles were created more than 10 years ago and haven’t been touched since. However, LinkedIn users possess a higher median household income and a more professional intent than users on any other social networking platform. They aren’t there to be entertained; they are there to solve problems and connect with the right professionals.

By shifting your strategy from active chasing to passive prospecting, you can turn your LinkedIn profile into a lead-capture machine that generates referrals even when you aren’t posting.

Optimize your profile as a lead-generation landing page

A lot of agents may treat their LinkedIn profiles like a static resume, with “About” sections listing their years of experience and their brokerage’s awards. By turning your attention to potential clients, this can be a place where they can not only learn about your history, but also the potential for their own future.

To prospect passively, your profile must act as a landing page. In the Headline section, instead of “Realtor at ABC Realty,” try a “Who and How” formula:



“Helping families relocate to North Atlanta | Specialist in Luxury Listings & Corporate Transfers | Top 1% Producer”

The Featured Section of your profile is one of the most underutilized on LinkedIn. Rather than pinning an image of a property you recently sold, instead pin a high-value resource, such as a Buyer’s Guide, market insights or a video testimonial from a local business leader. This allows your audience to self-convert into your ecosystem before ever having to send a DM.

Read more: From Double Taps to DMs: Turning Social Engagement Into Leads

Monitor ‘trigger events’

One of the most powerful features of LinkedIn is its ability to tell you exactly when someone is likely to move. These are called “trigger events” and occur when someone on your network changes jobs, receives a promotion or hits a work anniversary. Each of these signals a change in financial status, a potential commute change or a possible move.

Instead of a generic “Congratulations” comment, use these events as an opportunity to provide value. A promotion often leads to a “move-up” buy; a new job at a company thirty miles away often leads to a listing. By staying tuned into these professional milestones, you can reach out with a helpful hand exactly when a real estate need is beginning to form.

Read more: Make Every Comment Count: Building Your Online Presence Through Intentional Engagement

Connect with those who know

Passive prospecting isn’t just about finding buyers; it’s about finding the people who know the buyers. On LinkedIn, referrals are driven by “centers of influence”—HR directors, recruiters, estate attorneys, lawyers—in your market.

Some companies hire talent from out of state, and these new hires can be some of the highest-intent leads in real estate. If someone is considering moving for a position, HR directors are likely the first people they talk to.

Reach out to HR managers at mid-to-large local companies. Offer them a “Relocation Welcome Kit”—a PDF of the best neighborhoods, schools, utility contacts and of course, your information—that they can include in a hiring packet. You aren’t asking for a lead, you are providing a service that makes their job easier while generating referrals for your business.

The authority-first content strategy

On Instagram and TikTok, you post for likes. On LinkedIn, you post for authority. Your content should prove that you are the go-to agent for your market. Aim for a mix that follows the 4-1-1 rule: for every six posts, four should be educational, one should be personal or community-focused and one should be a current listing.

Sharing market insights, such as a screenshot of a local news article about a new zoning law or a corporate headquarters moving to town. Add a few sentences on how this will affect home values.

Share behind-the-scenes content, just as a difficult negotiation you recently handled or a creative way you helped a buyer get an offer accepted. This shows that you are a problem-solver, not just a salesperson.

The 15-minute ‘power loop’

The biggest hurdle to LinkedIn is the excuse that you don’t have time. To make this strategy work, you only need 15 minutes a day.



Five minutes: Respond to comments on your own posts.

Five minutes: Check your notifications for “trigger events.”

Five minutes: Leave thoughtful comments on the posts of local business leaders or attorneys.

This “power Loop” keeps you at the top of your network’s mind—and their newsfeed—without requiring hours of scrolling and digging.

The passive prospecting script library

To start passive prospecting on LinkedIn, here are a few professional connection requests you can send to those who can connect you to potential leads:

To an HR director or recruiter:

“Hi , I’ve been following ’s growth in the area. I specialise in helping corporate professionals relocate to our area seamlessly. I’ve put together a ‘2026 Buyer’s Guide’ for our market, including some insights and local updates. Would you mind sharing this with your new hires looking to relocate?”

To an estate or divorce attorney:

“Hi , I’m a local real estate professional who focuses on properties. I know your clients often face complex home-sale situations during estate transitions. I’d love to send you my ‘Home Equity Evaluation’ checklist that you can provide to clients who need a clear picture of their property assets.”

To a local business owner:

“Hi , I’m a big fan of how you’ve grown . I’m currently putting together a ‘Local Business Spotlight’ for my newsletter and social media audience. I would love to feature your story—no cost, just want to highlight great local spots. Open to a quick chat?”

By positioning yourself as a resource rather than a salesperson, you can build a referral bridge that stays open long after you’ve logged off.