The Keyes Company and Illustrated Properties have announced the launch of unified, AI-ready digital platforms designed to deliver faster, more personalized experiences for South Florida homebuyers and sellers, while streamlining marketing and operations across their combined network of more than 4,000 real estate professionals.

Developed in partnership with Delta Media Group, the platforms move beyond a traditional website refresh by bringing consumer websites, agent marketing, training, and backend brokerage operations into a single connected ecosystem, a release notes. The result is a more seamless experience for buyers, sellers and agents from first search to closing, while reducing tool sprawl across the organization, Delta Media Group says.

The new platforms, built on DeltaNET® 7, Delta Media Group’s enterprise real estate technology, were designed around the needs of today’s buyers and sellers for faster search experiences, more intuitive property discovery, clearer listing information, and easier connections to local experts, the company says.

“Keyes and Illustrated had a very clear vision for how these platforms needed to work seamlessly across both organizations, for today and tomorrow,” said Michael Minard, CEO of Delta Media Group. “Our role was to support that vision within our DeltaNET ecosystem to deliver a highly advanced, AI-ready platform flexible enough to reflect their DNA while operating at enterprise scale. This level of customization only happens through the closest cooperation, and our collective success was truly the result of a team effort from start to finish.”

Delta Media says behind the scenes, the unified system streamlines marketing, operations, and training so agents can focus on serving customers rather than managing disconnected tools, all in one digital environment designed to support ongoing AI integration.

The project was developed through close collaboration between Delta Media, The Keyes Company, Illustrated Properties, and contracted website design agency, Tiny Wins.

“This initiative was about building platforms that truly support how our agents, offices and leadership teams work every day—so they can deliver a more seamless, responsive experience for buyers and sellers from first search to closing,” said Christina Pappas, president of The Keyes Company and Illustrated Properties. “By teaming with Delta Media Group and Tiny Wins, we were able to create dynamic digital platforms that reflect who we are as an organization while giving us the scale, flexibility and AI-enabled foundation we need to grow across our organizations.”

The rollout includes:

Refreshed public-facing brokerage and commercial websites, enhanced home search tools and streamlined pathways for buyers and sellers to access neighborhood insights, market data and direct communication with trusted local agents.

Consolidation of multiple systems into one unified environment built on DeltaNET, so Keyes and Illustrated can deliver more consistent information, faster updates and smoother communication across offices and markets. For buyers and sellers, that means fewer delays, more accurate listings, and a more seamless experience from search through closing.

A new drag-and-drop website and email marketing builders were introduced to improve usability, speed, localization and scalability across offices and agents. The upgraded infrastructure allows listings, property updates, and local market content to be published more quickly and consistently across digital channels.

To support the rollout, Keyes Academy provides structured training to ensure agents are fully equipped to leverage the new tools, reinforcing the company’s commitment to professionalism, responsiveness and service excellence for customers across South Florida, the release noted.

Looking ahead

With the new digital platforms in place, Delta Media shares that the Keyes Family of Companies is delivering a more connected experience for buyers and sellers, one that blends nearly a century of local market expertise with modern, data-driven tools. From smarter property discovery to more responsive communication, the focus remains clear: making real estate transactions simpler, faster and more transparent.

“Keyes and Illustrated Properties rollout brings websites, marketing, training and office-level management into one advanced ecosystem,” Minard said. “It also creates a foundation that can support future capabilities as it is ready to integrate the rapidly changing AI advancements that are coming.”

To learn more, visit deltamediagroup.com.