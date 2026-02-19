Above, Todd Emerson



HomeServices of America announced that Todd Emerson has been named president of Harry Norman, REALTORS®. Emerson steps into the role as Jenni Bonura steps down from her position as CEO, according to a release.

Emerson brings more than 21 years of experience with the company to this new position. Most recently serving as the general manager, he has overseen daily brokerage operations, partnered closely with the CEO on strategic initiatives and played a key role on the firm’s executive committee.

“I want to thank Jenni for her nine years in leadership at Harry Norman,” says Chris Kelly, president and CEO of HomeServices of America. “Her support of Todd in this transition speaks volume to the leadership team leading this extraordinary organization. Todd is one of the industry’s most respected and trusted professionals, and I personally look forward to working with him in this new position.”

As president, Emerson will lead all operational facets of the organization, working alongside the company’s leadership team to advance strategic priorities, drive continued growth and enhance the agent experience. He will also deepen collaboration with the broader HomeServices of America leadership team.

“To say that it is a privilege to assume this role is an understatement,” adds Emerson. “I love watching people grow, supporting agents through our industry’s challenges and seeing them reach new milestones in their career.”

“Todd’s steady leadership style, deep understanding of the business and genuine passion for agent development position him well to lead Harry Norman into its next chapter,” concludes Kelly.

