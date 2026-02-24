United Real Estate has announced the launch of its BullseyeAI, a new AI‑powered technology suite designed to reduce affiliates’ overhead, streamline daily workflows and free up more time for income‑producing activities in the field. Built on a proprietary architecture that combines a large language model (LLM) with a conversational AI assistant and automated AI agents, BullseyeAI brings voice‑enabled or typed task execution within one smart, integrated dashboard, the company says. The platform is available to United affiliates at no additional cost, supporting the company’s long‑term investment in practical tools that increase productivity.



Purpose‑built for real estate professionals and fully integrated, United explains BullseyeAI is not a bolt‑on product. It’s a proprietary platform tightly integrated with United’s existing tools, unifying a dashboard, navigation assistance, knowledge Q&A and voice‑enabled commands. It not only answers questions and locates programs or tools inside BullseyeAI but also executes tasks for users. This means real estate practitioners work inside one connected environment designed for real estate, the company says.



“United has a significant advantage in bringing AI breakthroughs to market because we’ve spent years building and strengthening our proprietary platform. With full ownership of both our data and our software, we can move with uncommon speed to deliver agentic tools tailored to how real estate professionals actually work,” said David Dickey, chief product and technology officer. “Leveraging the depth of our Azure and OpenAI infrastructure, we’ve been able to rapidly introduce advanced AI and language models across the entire ecosystem. BullseyeAI is a dramatic step forward, transforming our platform from a system of tools into an intelligent partner that anticipates needs, adapts in real time and elevates performance in ways that were simply not possible before.”



“We’ve invested for the long term in our proprietary platform, so our affiliates don’t have to carry the cost or complexity themselves. At a time when technology budgets are squeezing margins, BullseyeAI gives our agents a durable advantage without additional cost,” explained Dan Duffy, United Real Estate Group chief executive officer. “It is fast to evolve as AI advances and is intentionally designed to support the human side of the business. Our objective is straightforward: give agents their time back. Less time tied to a desk. Less time spent on low‑value tasks. Real estate will always be a people business, and BullseyeAI makes that more possible for our affiliates than ever before.”



United says BullseyeAI doesn’t ask real estate professionals to work differently; it works for them—quietly and quickly so they can focus on relationships, results and professional growth.



A few tasks BullseyeAI can perform:

Manage contact data: input, corrections, verification, lookup contacts and summarize contact interactions

Write follow-up messages

Perform actions that always require user approval

Win time back with voice or typed commands to set up reminders, assign leads, create saved searches and look up properties

Easily navigate and receive answers to questions about BullseyeAI tools

Initiate automated email marketing campaigns

Maximize listing and client marketing, and compile previous marketing activities to inform future outreach

Locate courses in Learning Academy to quickly upskill

Meet Sofie and Rosie, the world’s busiest real estate AI agents:



– “Sofie” — Sphere of Influence AI Agent: Maintains and nurtures an agent’s sphere through coordinated, multi‑step actions in seconds—no hand‑holding required.

– “Rosie” — Recruiting AI Assistant: Supports brokerage growth by handling multi‑step recruiting workflows end‑to‑end.



United says by creating artificial intelligence software agents, the company enables massive productivity gains for both real estate professionals and brokerage owners.



The BullseyeAI deployment builds on earlier technology innovations, such as the 2025 launch of Marketplace, an integrated product within the BullseyeAI platform, which serves as a single access point for pre-negotiated, low-cost vendor offerings. The company adds that Marketplace supports agents’ and brokers’ holistic business needs while promoting a balanced work-life approach; as industry margins continue to compress, Marketplace also offers a brokerage solution that enables individual offices to add customized, revenue-generating products to remargin their business.



