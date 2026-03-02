When REMAX Co-Founder Dave Liniger was introduced at the opening session of the company’s annual R4 global convention in Las Vegas late last month, the more than 4,200 attendees from over 55 countries had first been energized by actor/comedian Andrew Fung and REMAX CEO Erik Carlson.

But the event also included some somber news. Liniger, 80, was asked for an update on his absent wife, REMAX Co-Founder Gail Liniger, also 80.

“Gail had a stroke at the end of last year,” he explained. “Unfortunately, it caused her to be blind. She has had a remarkable life, with a traumatic brain injury from a plane crash in 1983. She came back from that. She’s a fighter. She never once said, ‘Why me?’ Or cried, or anything.”

Looking out at the hushed audience, Liniger continued.

“You are her examples,” he said. “She believed in herself and got encouragement from everybody. To put it lightly, she’s had a tough struggle. The last thing she said before I left was ‘Tell my friends at REMAX that I love them.’ And on her behalf, thanks for the literally thousands of emails and text messages that were sent to encourage her over the last few months.

“She continues to improve. She’s a fighter. Every once in a while, I tell some of my Dave jokes and she laughs. There’s a saying I’ve had as a gambler during my entire career, which is that you have to play the cards you’re dealt. You don’t get to play the ones you wish you were dealt. And she is living proof. Never quit. Absolutely never quit.”

Following loud, lengthy and heartfelt applause, Carlson, after noting that “We all miss her and wish her the absolute best,” said that the REMAX attendees came together to learn, network, discover new services, prepare for the future and celebrate their place in a global brand positioned to help them win more listings, save more time and seize more income-lifting opportunities.

Through people, process and technology, REMAX has sought to elevate its value proposition during a transformative year, positioning the brand and its 148,000 agents with the right tools, services and mindset.

“We are leaning in, and we are moving forward with a clear goal of being No. 1 in every single market,” Carlson asserted. “The industry right now, it needs REMAX. It needs trusted, productive professionals. Not hobbyists, not those self-proclaimed disruptors that are limiting access to listings.

“And we’re not gonna be shy about it. There’s a faster pace of play at headquarters. We’re moving quickly and with purpose to strengthen the advantages of being with REMAX. And we’re doubling down on the winning culture that defines this brand. Based on what we see and hear from you, you’re leaning into this fresh new direction. Because you see the value in staying ahead of competitors.”

Part of that quicker new direction, shaped by Carlson and his team of senior leaders, many of whom the company welcomed since the beginning of last year, is an across-the-board modernization of the 53-year-old brand.

From refreshed branding to AI-powered services to data-driven, storytelling upgrades of the flagship remax.com and remax.ca websites, REMAX is providing its agents with programs and resources to compete—and win—in the ever-fierce battle for listings and clients.

New programs and services include:

SkyView. A purpose-built REMAX AI assistant that leverages brand data to help agents operate, market and grow their business more efficiently.

BOSSCAT. An innovative new offering designed to streamline the home inspection process with fast, accurate repair estimates, creating added value for both agents and clients.

REMAX Golf Lifestyles. A new initiative that will connect REMAX agents with buyers and sellers in golf communities, tapping into one of the world’s most engaged and loyal niche markets.

A new partnership with INDYCAR team Meyer Shank Racing, amplifying the visibility of REMAX within one of the world’s fastest sports in North America.

Marketing Studio advancements, featuring expanded integrations with Canva, Realtor.com® and Zillow. The expansion also includes client testimonials and local market reports.

MasterPitch. A comprehensive new offering designed to help agents win more listings. It includes strategic presentation tools to provide a full-spectrum listing system from prework to follow-up.

Carlson claimed that REMAX agents around the world have closed more than 10 million transaction sides since January 1, 2020.

“REMAX is winning the race,” he said. “Behind each of those sides is a family, a life moment, a dream realized and a REMAX professional who made it come true. We’re focused on delivering the absolute best for buyers and sellers. REMAX is winning the decade, and nobody in the world sells more real estate.”

The brand further spotlighted its decades-long commitment to Children’s Miracle Network (CMN), recognizing the top 2025 Miracle Makers for their extraordinary generosity. REMAX agents have donated more than $226 million to CMN since the partnership began in 1992, the company said.

REMAX also honored top-performing agents, teams and broker/owners within residential, luxury and commercial, while presenting the Distinguished Service Award to Liniger for his enduring leadership and impact on the industry. But he wasn’t about to accept solo plaudits.

“This company was built by hundreds of thousands of loyal, hardworking people that didn’t get the recognition of being a founder,” he said. “And by the way, if I hadn’t been the founder, I would have been fired multiple times.”