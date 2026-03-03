Above, from left, Mike Hickman, Marki Lemons-Ryhal, Richard Haggerty, Emmett Laffey and Steve Morris, RISMedia’s 2026 Newsmakers Hall of Fame

Success in real estate is often measured in quarterly growth and transaction volume, but a legacy is measured by the ability to build something that outlasts the market cycles. RISMedia’s 2026 Newsmakers Hall of Fame inductees—Richard Haggerty, Mike Hickman, Emmett Laffey, Marki Lemons-Ryhal and Steve Morris—represent a collective century of progress for the industry and beyond. These five icons haven’t just navigated the industry’s evolution; they have spent their careers building the framework that defines it.

Beyond the accolades and impressive numbers, these individuals have provided the stability and vision required to anchor the industry through decades of change. As we look toward the future of real estate, their careers offer a masterclass in how to lead with purpose, grit and an unwavering commitment to the human side of the business.

Richard Haggerty

CEO

OnyKey MLS, LLC

For Richard Haggerty, leadership is the art of the possible. A 40-year veteran who began his career as a temporary employee in 1984, Haggerty has become one of the industry’s premier diplomats of data and regional cooperation. As the CEO of OneKey MLS, he spearheaded the landmark 2020 merger of the Hudson Gateway and Long Island MLSs, creating a unified powerhouse that now serves over 48,000 subscribers. His influence stops at no border. As the NAR Ambassador to Portugal and a principal member of FIABCI-USA, Haggerty has spent decades bridging the gap between local New York expertise and global opportunity.

“I’ve really tried to provide the information that’s necessary and the guidance that’s necessary for our leadership to make good, strong, informed decisions that benefit the members,” says Haggerty.

Read Richard Haggerty’s full profile here.

Mike Hickman

CEO & Owner

Seven Gables Real Estate

Mike Hickman’s entry into real estate in 1977 was an “accident” following a stint in professional baseball, but his 48-year tenure has been anything but. As the CEO of Seven Gables Real Estate, Hickman has turned a local Orange County vision into a Top 500 U.S. firm. His “Pyramid of Success” philosophy, inspired by legendary coach John Wooden, has created a culture where agents consistently outpace the market in per-person productivity. Whether leading “Forms Friday” training or mingling with staff in an office with no private executive suite, Hickman’s legacy is a masterclass in putting people before profits.

“We’re doing the right things for our agents. We’re helping them reach their maximum potential,” says Hickman. “We’re pushing but not too hard; we’re innovating, continually opening a new door to opportunities.”

Read Mike Hickman’s full profile here.

Marki Lemons-Ryhal

Global Keynote Speaker, Real Estate AI Industry Expert, Author

ReMarkiTable LLC

A fifth-generation entrepreneur, Marki Lemons-Ryhal has made a career out of being five steps ahead of the curve. From anticipating the 2008 market crash a year early to educating over one million professionals on the shift from SEO to “AEO (Answer Engine Optimization), Ryhal is the industry’s “Realpreneur.” During a recent interview, she summed up her presence in the executive boardrooms and national stages she commands: “I am often the smallest person in the room with no hair, and yet I have the loudest voice and the largest impact.” Host of the Drive With NAR podcast, her impact is measured by the “light bulbs” she turns on for agents across North America.

“I want to be for the next generation what I have been to my own child: an example, without any guilt,” says Lemons-Ryhal. “I want them to see someone who isn’t perfect, who shares life’s journey, to know that they too can do all of these amazing things.”

Read Marki Lemons-Ryhal’s full profile here.

Steve Morris

Founder & Chairman

EXIT Realty Corp. International

Steve Morris believes that business is a secondary byproduct of the human mind. The founder and chairman of EXIT Realty Corp. International built a North American powerhouse on the “EXIT Formula”—a single-level residual system that has paid out more than half a billion dollars to date. His “Rocky-like” resilience was famously forged in the fire of the 2008 financial crisis; though the market collapse forced industry-wide contraction, Morris re-anchored his network and ensured the firm never missed a single residual payment. Now in his 80th year, his focus remains on “effective allowing”—providing the platform for others to reach their highest potential.

“Our job is to take the ingredients at hand and help every individual build a life better than they have ever experienced before,” says Morris. “Real estate is simply the product, but the business is—and always will be—the empowerment of people.”

Read Steve Morris’ full profile here.

Emmett Laffey

CEO

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Laffey International Realty

Emmett Laffey treats every transaction as a lifelong dialogue—a standard set by his father, Thomas, when he founded the firm in 1974. As CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Laffey International Realty, Emmett has managed more than 75,000 transactions, including record-breaking sales like the $36.5 million Brady Estate in Long Island, NY. By orchestrating a strategic alignment with Berkshire Hathaway in 2018, Laffey paired deep North Shore, Long Island roots with a global referral network spanning 70 countries. To his high-net-worth clientele, Laffey isn’t just a broker; he is a permanent consultant and a steward of a century-long tradition of trust.

“I pride myself on bringing to our clients a different experience altogether,” says Laffey. “We go out of our way to ensure that when they do business with my firm, they feel they’ve never had that experience with a brokerage before.”

Read Emmet Laffey’s full profile here.

While each of their paths to RISMedia’s 2026 Newsmakers Hall of Fame are diverse, these five leaders share a common thread: an unwavering commitment to integrity over expediency. As the industry looks toward the challenges of 2026 and beyond, the 2026 Hall of Fame stands as a blueprint for how to lead with heart, grit and a vision that spans generations to come.

Check out RISMedia’s 2026 Real Estate Newsmakers here.

RISMedia’s 2026 Newsmakers is sponsored by:

American Home Shield

FIJI

RPR