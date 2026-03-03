Robert Ott, founder and owner of Raintown Realty + JPAR Real Estate in Bellevue, Washington, has been named a recipient of the 2026 Franchisee Excellence Award by Franchise Business Review. The honor recognizes franchise owners who demonstrate outstanding leadership, strong performance and a measurable commitment to the people they serve.

Each year, Franchise Business Review surveys thousands of franchise owners representing more than 300 brands. Franchisees are evaluated across eight core categories, including financial opportunity, training and support, leadership, operations, core values, community, general satisfaction and self-evaluation, according to a release. Award recipients represent the top tier of franchise ownership within their respective industries.

With more than 33 years in real estate and over 2,000 homes sold, Ott stated that he built Raintown Realty on a foundation centered on agent support and client care. Since launching Raintown Realty + JPAR in Bellevue in 2024 alongside his wife, Renee, Ott has grown the brokerage to 57 agents in under two years, maintaining a 92% agent retention rate.

Raintown Realty stated that it provides each agent with a dedicated transaction coordinator, a listing coordinator and access to three full-time marketing professionals, resources often reserved for top-producing teams. The brokerage also emphasizes practical, real-world training designed to address the industry statistic that more than 90% of agents exit the business within their first two years. At Raintown Realty, more than 90% of agents are described as productive and profitable.

“Robert Ott exemplifies exactly what franchise excellence looks like in practice — not just strong numbers, but a culture where agents genuinely thrive. His results in under two years are a testament to what happens when leadership is rooted in accountability and authentic care for people. We are proud to celebrate him and the entire Raintown Realty team,” says Sandy Borman, vice president of Operations at JPAR Affiliated Network.

Ott stated that his leadership philosophy is deeply personal. His son has been significantly impacted by autism, a journey that has influenced his belief that individuals experience life, challenges and successes in their own unique ways. Ott has served on the board of the Washington Autism Alliance and has supported organizations including Autism Speaks, Cure Autism Now, Treehouse and Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission. His community involvement remains central to both his leadership approach and brokerage culture.

For more information, visit www.jparready.com.