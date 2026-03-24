Zillow® has announced a multiyear partnership with Major League Baseball (MLB), becoming the official real estate and home rentals marketplace partner of MLB.

The agreement spans the baseball calendar, from spring training and home openers through the postseason, and includes national broadcasting, streaming, digital and in-stadium integrations, the company stated.

“Baseball is one of the few places where getting ‘home’ is literally the point of the game,” said Beverly W. Jackson, vice president of Brand and Product Marketing at Zillow. “And for millions of Americans, exploring homes online has become a pastime of its own. But Zillow is more than where the journey starts—we’re building tools and products to help buyers, sellers and renters move through every step on their journey home.”

Zillow stated that its mission is to make home a reality for more and more people, and everything in baseball revolves around home—home plate, home field advantage and cheering for the home team. As America’s national pastime, baseball is a game of milestones, from first games to season-defining moments that mark a watershed event. Zillow said it sees those same milestones every day, from first homes to growing households and new beginnings. This partnership connects those journeys, linking the moments celebrated at the ballpark with the decisions that shape where people call home.

Zillow will be active across national broadcasting, streaming and digital platforms throughout the season, including:

National marketing campaigns airing across MLB Network, MLB.TV and Apple TV+

Year-round league sponsorship

On-site and hospitality experiences at All-Star Week and Postseason events

Presenting sponsorship of Pennant Chase across MLB Owned and Operated Media

Zillow stated that this partnership with MLB puts Zillow front and center throughout the baseball season, across broadcasts and ballparks nationwide, showing how Zillow helps people move forward and take the next step in their home journey.

“The start of baseball season is about the feeling that there’s no place like home,” said Uzma Rawn Dowler, MLB’s chief marketing officer and senior vice president of Global Corporate Partnerships. “It’s a fresh start filled with optimism and shared rituals. Partnering with Zillow connects that tradition to a brand that plays a meaningful role in helping people find a place of their own, and we think MLB’s extensive marketing ecosystem can extend that brand connection even further.”

Zillow also noted that the MLB partnership builds on its 2026 brand platform, “Someday starts today,” which launched earlier this year to celebrate the belief that progress begins with a first step.

For more information, visit https://www.zillow.com/.